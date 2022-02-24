Pachinko: Official Trailer Released Featuring Oscar Winner Youn Yuh Jung and Lee Min Ho

Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Highly Anticipated Pachinko Series Starring Academy Award Winner Youn Yuh Jung and Sensational Lee Minho Ahead of World Premiere March 25

The platform AppleTV+ continues to show the first previews of the Pachinko drama production, which will premiere on the international server’s options catalog on March 25, with famous Asian stars such as Youn Yu Jung and Lee Minho. The series will be told in three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English, and will debut with the first three episodes followed by new weekly installments every Friday, during its eight-episode run through April 29, 2022.

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by famous Korean American writer Min Jin Lee, Pachinko promises a staging that will have an epic scope and an intimate tone on screen. The story begins with a forbidden love and culminates in a saga that travels between Korea, Japan and the United States to tell an unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.

Filled with universal themes of family, love, triumph, destiny and resilience, the series chronicles the hopes and dreams of a Korean immigrant family across four generations as they leave their homeland in the indomitable quest to survive and thrive. Beginning in South Korea in the early 1900s, the story is told through the eyes of a remarkable matriarch, Sunja, who triumphs against all odds. . This is juxtaposed with the story of his grandson, Solomon, in the 1980s.

The drama adaptation of Pachinko is written and produced by Soo Hugh (“The Terror,” “The Killing”), series creator and showrunner. Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and directed four episodes each, Kogonada directed the pilot. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer are executive producers for Media Res; Theresa Kang-Lowe is an executive producer for Blue Marble Pictures; and Media Res co-executive producer Dani Gorin, along with Richard Middleton, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.

Pachinko stars Soji Arai as “Mozasu”; Jin Ha as “Solomon”; Inji Jeong as “Yangjin”; Kim Min Ha as “teenager Sunja”; Lee Min Ho as “Hansu”; Kaho Minami as “Etsuko”; Steve Sanghyun Noh as “Isak”; Anna Sawai as “Naomi”; Han Jun Woo as “Yoseb”; Jung Eun Chae as “Young Kyunghee”; Jimmi Simpson as “Tom Andrews”; Jeon Yu Na as “the young Sunja”; and award-winning actress Youn Yuh Jung as “Senior Sunja.”

In this way, Pachinko will be incorporated into the catalog of Apple TV + options along with other productions, including The Crowded Room with Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried; Roar starring and produced by Nicole Kidman; The Afterparty, the murder mystery comedy produced by Chris Miller and Phil Lord. The third season of Servant, by M. Night Shyamala; the second installment of Invasion, created by Simon Kinberg and David Weil; Disclaimer by Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Cuarón; plus Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, Truth Be Told and Physical. And premieres like The Shrink Next Door, starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd; We Crashed, starring and produced by Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto; Five Days At Memorial by John Ridley and Carlton Cuse, among others.