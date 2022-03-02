“Pachinko”, “WeCrashed” and everything else coming to Apple TV+ in March

Learn about the series that will arrive on the platform in March. (Apple TVPlus)

what’s new in AppleTV+ For this month? The service streaming will launch various contents in its television catalog, and the list goes from the second season of dearthe new series of Samuel L Jackson, the television drama based on the case of the WeWork company and much more to enjoy without leaving the armchair. Here we tell you everything.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Dear, season 2 – March 4

New episodes of the inspiring and acclaimed series are coming soon, featuring more icons telling their stories and sharing who has inspired their lives to become who they are today. In that sense, will highlight internationally recognized leaders, artists and athletes who have shaped the way we view culture and society , and all through the intimate letters of their fans that they will read in front of the cameras. The unscripted production is the original creation of Emmy and Peabody Award winner RJ Cutler.

Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, Billy Porter and more personalities participate in the second season of “Dear”. (Apple TVPlus)

The Days of Ptolemy Gray – March 11th

Produced by and starring Samuel L Jackson and based on the acclaimed novel by walter mosley, this six-episode story navigates themes such as family, memory, and legacy. Ptolemy Gray is a sick man and forgotten by all, however, when his trusted caregiver abandons him, he finds himself on the verge of lonely dementia and loses himself even more. Suddenly, an orphaned teenager named Robyn (Dominic Fishback) arrives in his care and both begin to learn truths when he is taken to a treatment to recover his memories affected by his advanced age. The first two chapters will arrive on March 11 and each subsequent Friday a new one will be released.

“The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey” is based on the novel of the same name by Walter Mosley. (Apple TVPlus)

The Snoopy Show, youSeason 2 – March 11

The new of the animated series will consist of six episodes that will be released, at the same time, on March 11. Throughout this year, two additional specials will also be released for this season: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown, focused on the celebration of Earth Day, scheduled for April 15; and Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), With Lovean episode dedicated to the cute pet and love for his family that will premiere on May 6.

Snoopy, Charlie Brown and their friends are back for more laughs with more adventures on “The Snoopy Show.” (Apple TVPlus)

WeCrashed – March 18th

Based on the podcast Wondery WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWorkby Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello, the limited series focuses on the true story of the rise of WeWork in less than a decade and its sudden fall . “The series is inspired by true events – and a love story at the center of it all. WeWork went from being a single space co-working to a global brand worth $47 billion in less than a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened? ”, Points the official synopsis. It is starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway. On March 18, the first three episodes will be released and, later, it will continue with weekly releases every Friday. There will be eight in total.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star in “WeCrashed”, a series based on the true events of the WeWork company. (Apple TVPlus)

Pachinko – March 25th

Told in three languages ​​(Korean, Japanese and English), the fiction filmed in different countries will debut with three episodes, followed by weekly installments, on the digital platform. The story was based on the book best-seller of the same name, and portrays the story of different generations of Korean immigrants in their experiences between “war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning” . Lee Min Ho and Youn Yuh-jungOscar winner for Minarimake up the cast of this large-scale international production.

“Pachinko” – different generations will tell their story. (AppleTV)

KEEP READING:

Josephine Decker: “We need films that are a little bit optimistic, because this moment is very difficult”

Alfonso Cuarón brings together a luxury cast for his new project

Pachinko travel between four generations of Korean immigrants in its first official trailer