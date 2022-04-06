Pachuca and León, invited to play Libertadores by President Conmebol

Midtime Editorial

After six years of absence in the maximum tournament of Conmebola hope is opened so that the Mexican teams again participate in the Copa Libertadores, At least the cases of Pachuca and Leonwho received the public invitation from the president of the South American organization.

Through a video the president of Conmebol, Alejandro Domínguez, extended the offer to Jesús Martínezleader of the Pachuca Group, so that the Tuzos and the Fiera rub shoulders with the continental elite, remembering that the Hidalguenses won the 2006 Copa Sudamericana, being the only title of a Mexican club in the Southern Cone.

“Jesus, friend, I reiterate my participation so that you come back and that at least you cheer up and play the Copa Libertadores. Just as you did in the South American you can put one of your plaques in the Copa Libertadores”, said the director, who also congratulated the Pachuca Group for a new ceremony of the Soccer Hall of Fame.

“I know that the investiture was a success, I have no doubt. I know you and I know the affection you have for our beloved sport, recognizing people and those who make and made history. You have my support, you know that I would have liked to be with you,” he declared.

Let’s remember that Pachuca Group not only does he have the Tuzos and the Esmeraldas from Liga MX, since another of his assets is the Everton of Chilewhich participates in this edition of the Copa Sudamericana.

When was the last time Mexico played the Libertadores?

What, for almost two decades, helped the clubs and national players to get acquainted with the best exponents of the continent was the Libertadores Cup and later the Copa Sudamericana, although Mexico has not participated since 2016 due to scheduling problems and obstacles imposed by Concacaf, the football zone to which it belongs.

A year earlier, in 2015, Tigres was a finalist against River Plate and became the third Mexican club to runner-up in the Libertadores, joining Cruz Azul in 2001 and Chivas in 2010.

“Mexico is as soccer-loving a country as the teams in South America.and after many of having played in Copa Libertadores, Sudamericana and Copa América suddenly not having Mexico, rivalry is missed because Mexico is passion“, Alejandro Domínguez recently said.

