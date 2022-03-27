Pachuca loses to Tigres but that is not the worst news for Almada

Guillermo Almada receives bad news in Pachuca

March 26, 2022 9:08 p.m.

Pachuca played the friendly duel against tigers where he lost 2-1 but that was not the worst news for William Almada who took advantage of the game to give minutes to several of the players who had been erased on the bench throughout the contest.

One of them was the central Michael Herrerathe youth squad Pachuca He started as a starter against Tigres but misfortune followed him because during the first play of the match he suffered an injury that caused him to leave for Oscar Murillo who replaced him.

The Mexican defender had his first minutes of play this semester as the center back had been relegated to the bench after the high level of Miguel Tapias In addition to references such as Gustavo Cabral and Oscar Murillo so he hadn’t had many minutes of play.

Everything seems to indicate that the injury of the young Mexican Michael Herrera It could leave him out of the courts for several months, so he would plan a slow recovery to be ready in the next semester where he will seek to have more minutes.

When does the MX league resume?

Pachuca plan your game before Saints of matchday 12 where they will seek to maintain their leadership in the league where so far they have 25 units and are the best offense in the competition with 20 goals.

