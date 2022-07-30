Packages of up to 20 kg may be sent to Cuba (+ video)

From August it will be possible to send packages to Cuba of up to 20 kg. This is one of the novelties announced in Resolution 204/2022 of the Ministry of Finance and Prices (MFP). We explain it below

With the new legal text, the aim is to increase the import capacity of miscellaneous and other merchandise to which the value/weight method is applied by Customs. In addition, some taxes will be reduced.

Minister Meisi Bolaños Weiss explained at the Round Table that it will be possible to send to Cuba up to 200 dollars, which is equivalent to 20 kg. Currently the allowed amount is 10 kg.

Also, they will be customs duty free the first three kilograms (3 kg). Let us remember that until this resolution it was only possible to send packages of 1.5 kg to Cuba.

What other news is there with shipments to Cuba?

As clarified in the program, a third measure is the reduction of the customs tariff to be paid for the remaining 17 kg that can be sent to Cuba.

“Until today the person paid 100% of the value. For example, when a shipment of 10 kg was received, approximately 4,080 CUP had to be paid for tariffs, ”he said.

This means that as of August 15, for the other kilograms that are allowed to be sent (17), only a duty of 30% of the Customs value will be paid. The tax will be paid in Cuban pesos, according to the current exchange rate.

In agreement to the Minister, the price to be paid to Customs for a shipment of 20 kg would be 1,224 CUP. At this point, you should know that we are talking about customs duties. Another thing is the fees charged by freight forwarders (Aerovaradero, Correos de Cuba) for processing the package.

You should also bear in mind that these benefits will apply to shipments that are cleared by Customs after August 15, not those that have arrived in Cuba beforehand.

Also, they keep exempt from payment to Customs the shipment of 10 kg of medicines to Cuba.

SEND PACKAGES TO CUBA: CUSTOMS TAXES