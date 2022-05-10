Packed with celebrities the F1 Miami Grand Prix

When you think of Miami, the first things that come to mind are sunny beaches, neon lights and exciting nightlife experiences, and with good reason. This past weekend, however, South Beach was the epicenter of action-packed sports activity.

The Miami Heat’s journey toward a Larry O’Brien Trophy continued in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers. Another Sunshine State team, the Florida Panthers, began their own chase for championship trophies, the Stanley Cup, against the Washington Capitals.

Formula One racing also came to Miami as the city hosted its first league event on Sunday. The Crypto.com Grand Prix at the new Miami International Speedway drew a star-studded crowd as many sports luminaries mingled with each other before, during and after the race. Here’s a look at some of the highlights of a week filled with sporting events and athlete sightings in Miami:

Formula One

The Crypto.com Grand Prix brought several celebrities to Miami before the race even started. Seven-time Super Bowl champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady enjoyed golfing with F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile champion finished sixth in this weekend’s event.

Some guy with 7 world titles, and Tom Brady @LewisHamilton pic.twitter.com/T90mDEQ4sQ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2022

Hamilton wasn’t the only one who socialized with the sport’s greats. Pierre Gasly dined with Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan before the Miami Grand Prix. Jordan has some racing experience, co-owning a NASCAR team with Denny Hamlin.

F1 racer Lando Norris also got into the sportsmanship ahead of the race. He unveiled a helmet with a material imitating wood with his logo and signature.

Other sports celebrities flocked to Miami for the weekend’s race. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted a photo with tennis superstar Serena Williams and former LA Galaxy player David Beckham, now part owner of Inter Miami CF.

Love was also in the air in South Beach. In qualifying for the Miami Grand Prix on Saturday, a fanatic spectator asked his teammate the question. The moment is great, but the support of the fans in the background is even better.

We are all the lady in the back right now. 🥳 Congratulations to you both! 💍 pic.twitter.com/aF1RgiNqNT — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) May 7, 2022

On Sunday, Hamilton, Jordan, Beckham and Brady posed for a photo. TB12 chose ‘LFG’, but ‘greatness’ would have sufficed as a caption as well.

NHL-Florida Panthers

The Panthers began their quest for a Stanley Cup on Tuesday, facing the Washington Capitals in their first-round matchup. The Panthers finished the regular season first in the Eastern Conference and had the second-highest odds to win the championship on May 2 according to Caesars (+500). The team received good luck wishes from the Heat before their first playoff game.

Brought the Presidents’ Trophy home, now it’s time to chase another. Let’s get it started it right tonight @FlaPanthers 🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀🐀 pic.twitter.com/uLh7hKTWt7 — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 3, 2022

In addition to social media support, Heat veteran Udonis Haslem showed up at Game 1 to cheer on the Panthers.

FLA Live Arena, the team’s home stadium, added some new dining options in honor of the postseason.

All NEW playoff food items available at select locations! 🤤 pic.twitter.com/DDO3J9wrHx — FLA Live Arena (@FLALiveArena) May 3, 2022

The Panthers lost 4-2 in Game 1 on Tuesday but bounced back with a 5-1 win on Thursday. Game 3 didn’t bring the same success, as Washington defeated Florida 6-1.

NBA-Miami Heat

The Heat had a pretty successful week, starting with defenseman Tyler Herro. On Tuesday, the 22-year-old was named the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year, receiving 96 first-place votes. Herro’s 20.7 points per game off the bench was the most since Lou Williams’ 22.6 when he won the award during the 2017-18 season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

Miami led its series against the Sixers 2-0 heading into the weekend, thanks to impressive performances from Herro, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Victor Oladipo. It was Oladipo’s 30th birthday on May 4 and he put on a great performance that night. He scored 19 points, 10 of them in the fourth quarter. Forward PJ Tucker’s birthday was on Thursday, and what better way to celebrate than with a win.

Colombian soccer star James Rodriguez stopped courtside to watch Miami play Wednesday. Former Heat guard Dwyane Wade was also in attendance for Game 2, fresh off his appearance at the Met Gala.

Butler noted the presence of Wade and his family after the victory.

🔊 Homecourt protected with the Wades in the building pic.twitter.com/5zu1Z1vxeB — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 5, 2022

What a way to celebrate your 30th birthday 🥳 Vic helped us seal the win with 10 points in the 4th, 19 overall pic.twitter.com/4o0lKeBSDZ — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 5, 2022

The Heat lost to the Sixers 99-79 on Friday, and the series is 2-2 after Philadelphia’s victory on Sunday, 116-108.