Paco Cabezas will exclusively develop projects for Paramount

VIS, Paramount’s international studio, has signed an exclusive agreement with Paco Cabezas, showrunner and director of films and series (Penny Dreadful, umbrella academy, American God’s, The Alienist, Goodbye…) to lead and direct a variety of foreign language television and film projects.

paco heads has worked between the United States and Spain during the last ten years in multiple movies and television series, one of them being Mr Right (with Sam Rockwell and Anna Kendrick), the closing night film at the Toronto Film Fest 2015. Heads will create, direct and produce exclusive non-English speaking projects outside the United States for Paramount Studios, such as The Gypsy Bridethe adaptation of the successful homonymous novel by Carmen Mola already in development, with the participation of Atresmedia Television and in collaboration with TV Diagonal (Banijay Iberia), and which can be seen exclusively in Spain at Atresplayer Premium.

This agreement is one of many that the study of paramount has been working and closing as part of the constant strategy that VIS is developing with various talents such as Juan José Campanella, Santiago Segura, Frida Torresblanco, Marc Anthony, Diego Boneta, Manolo Cardona, and Luis Gerardo Méndez; as well as with prestigious international producers such as Gaumont, El Deseo, Cattleya, 100 Bares Productions, 11:11 Films & TV and Indigoamong many others.

Laura AprilSenior VP and head of VIS EMEA and Asia, considers Cabezas “one of the most prestigious directors in our country”, while stating that “this agreement opens up great opportunities by combining the extraordinary creativity of Cabezas with the global reach of VIS, creator of content for brands of Paramount”. On the other hand, his own heads has stated: “The most important thing for me as an artist and storyteller is creative freedom, this is what really makes a television series special, taking the risk of creating a world that the public has never seen. And VIS and Paramount have become the perfect partner, it is a long-awaited and great alliance”.

