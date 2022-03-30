Paco Guzmán, passion for caricature

From Pablo Ruiz Picasso to Woody Allen, through Javier Bardem, George Clooney, Julia Roberts or Bob Marley. Artists, filmmakers, actors and musicians who, in addition to being internationally recognized, have in common that their faces have inspired the caricaturist and painter from Ulldecon, Paco Guzmán Morcillo (1970).

The artist has published the book 901 caricatures (Editorial Onada), which includes more than 100 full color caricatures, made with different techniques such as acrylic on canvas, digital painting, oil on canvas and graphite on paper, of all kinds of famous people. current and also from the last century, such as film directors, musicians, writers and actors. In addition, it contains thirty pages of funny short stories that tell the adventures and misadventures of a street cartoonist during the summer months, a unique way of recounting the life of a street artist so ingrained in today’s society.

As if it were yesterday, Paco Guzmán remembers that «I was 18 years old when I went out to the street for the first time to draw and paint caricatures. At that time, I worked in a furniture factory, and took advantage of the holidays to go to Peñíscola, while also, at home, I made some caricatures from photographs of famous people». But it was not until he was 30 when he decided to take the professional leap, giving free rein to “caricature, my great passion.”

As for what satirical drawings allow him to express, the Ulldeconense says that “a caricature is like solving a crossword puzzle, that is, each face has different features that give you the opportunity to create the caricature. In short, it is about drawing an abstraction of that face, but with soul, that is, even if you exaggerate the features, the caricature must resemble the person at first sight».

Thus, he continues explaining, “there are faces that have more difficulty than others.” In any case, “it will depend on the features of the model, so I can finish some caricatures in a few minutes and others I must first make multiple sketches until I achieve the final caricature.”

Paco Guzmán identifies that “the most difficult things to draw are the mouth and the eyes, because they are the most expressive features, as well as representative, of a person”, but –he adds– “once you manage to draw them, it can be said that the caricature It’s almost finished.” In this sense, he acknowledges that “achieving a perfect mouth is very complicated.”

Enjoy the moment

In situ, Paco Guzmán assures that “making a caricature in the street is much faster” and the advantage, he continues explaining, is that “you have the model in front of you, in three dimensions”. In this way, he always manages to make all his models smile. “A smile is always more pleasant than a hieratic or serious face,” says the artist. In this way, “in the study caricatures I try to look for the psychology of the character, that is, if the character is dark, you cannot draw him smiling”.

From caricature to painting

In the beginning, for the man from Ulldecon, devoting himself professionally to caricature meant «giving up a routine eight-hour job and stability, but instead I work outdoors and am in contact with many people, that is, I have learned to live off another way”.

Likewise, economically, being a cartoonist has given him the solvency to have his own painting studio, another of his great passions. “Right now, I don’t see myself going back to work in a factory and that’s why I will try to finish my career as a cartoonist and painter.” A creative impetus that during confinement he squeezed to the fullest. «Creative people had time and solitude to be able to create, which, in my opinion, any artist needs. It was a blessing that made my pictorial work wake up». A dream come true that he will share, next April 2 at 7:00 p.m., at the Ulldecona Tourist Office –Antic Molí d’Oli by Cèsar Martinell–, through an exhibition of his paintings and caricatures.