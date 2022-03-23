Paco Palencia criticizes Tata Martino and candidates Miguel Herrera for

Midtime Editorial

John Francis Palencia have doubts about the game Mexican team and according to the level that the Tri de Gerardo Martino on the last date FIFAit would not be a surprise for El Tri to lose against the United States at the Azteca Stadium and if this happens He already has his candidates to replace Tata.

Palencia, former player and World Cup in France 1998explained that the Mexican team does not show its ability under the orders of Tata and recalled that something similar happened to the Argentine coach when he directed the Barcelona.

“The fault is not with the players, I would tell you that the Tata Martino did the same in Barcelona having a great squadI don’t think it’s a coincidence,” Palencia said in an interview with W Deportes. “I have 2 ideal candidates if Mexico loses, one is Miguel Herrera and the other is Nacho Ambriz“.

On the phone line ???? of the camps is Francisco Palencia. “I have 2 ideal candidates if Mexico loses, one is Miguel Herrera and the other is Nacho Ambriz.” pic.twitter.com/diNjI1aR8i — W Sports (@sportsWRADIO) March 22, 2022

Palenciawhich already addressed Cougars in the First Division without success, he analyzed the United States National Team and all its stars, of which very few have emerged from the mls.

“You have to be honest, the players from the United States are not trained in their country, Dest was trained in the Netherlands, Pulisic in GermanyAnother thing is that they have been inclined to play with the US,” he said.

