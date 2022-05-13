Entertainment

Paco Rabanne interprets an “endless sunset” in his new summer 2022 capsule

Tropical motifs inspired by reggae and 1950s Hawaiian vacations.

Just in time for the summer season, Paco Rabanne has launched a capsule full of vibrant tropical motifs.

Entitled “Endless Sunset”, the collection embodies our desire for an endless sunset and the wish that summer vacations last forever. The range is based on three main themes, such as a 1950s Hawaiian holiday, reggae and Jane Birkin’s influence on Paco Rabanne in the 1970s. These inspirations come together to complete summer vacation-ready garments with prints and vibrant colors.

Key patterns include a “Sunrise” graphic as well as a “Hawaiian Leaf” design splashed onto orange satin fabric. The “Paco Sunset” print, a tropical image with trees and a sunset, is seen on T-shirts and sweatshirts bearing the brand’s logo.

Aside from these graphics, the capsule features chain-strap ruched dresses and knit flared pants, as well as swimwear pieces. In accessories, the range stands out with a body chain that cascades from the neck to the hips, as well as oversize earrings and raffia bags.

Paco Rabanne’s “Endless Sunset” capsule is now available online.

