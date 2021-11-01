PACT OF STABILITY / The trick of the hawks to make Italy fall into a trap

In the week that has just ended, the theme of the future of the rules of the Stability and Growth Pact, still suspended, has returned to the surface. The German newspaper Handelsblatt has exclusively published the contents of a document developed by the economists of the Mes, in which a modification of the debt / GDP parameter is suggested to bring it from 60% to 100%, leaving unchanged that relating to the deficit / GDP at 3%.

Would this be a positive change for Italy? According to Sergio Cesaratto, Professor of European Monetary and Fiscal Policy at the University of Siena, which has just published “Six lessons on money – Monetary policy as it is and how it is told” (Diarkos), «such a proposal could be misleading as it is apparently more realistic. The reduction in the debt / GDP ratio of up to 60% in 20 years as envisaged by the Fiscal compact of the distant 2012 has remained inapplicable as it is unreal.

It would have entailed primary budget surpluses (surpluses once interest on the debt has been paid) such as to cause domestic demand and the economy to collapse, making that objective even further away. The surreal nature of the provision made it a dead letter. By making it apparently more realistic, we would like to make it operational. But the dramatic effects on the economy would be the same whether you want to reach 60% or 100%. The rules should not be devised at the table ».

Our public debt will also be reduced …

We must ask ourselves if and to what extent it is possible for Italy to reduce its debt while maintaining one stance expansive fiscal, wondering not only what our country should do, but what policies other countries and the ECB should adopt to facilitate a very slow reduction in any case. Here the troubles get serious, because with the rise in inflation above 2%, the ECB has fewer cards to play against the appeals to the German High Court of German professors who would like to stop its purchases of public securities.

On Thursday there was the board of the ECB and our spread did not react well to the words of Christine Lagarde who wanted to be reassuring precisely on the level of inflation. Why?

The ECB has presented projections according to which inflation will fall below 2% in the medium term, and stated that it will tolerate temporary rises above 2%. It believes that for now there will be no reflections of the rise in prices (exogenous origin, energy, etc.) in wage bargaining, and therefore does not want to introduce measures that mortify aggregate demand and recovery – repeating the unfortunate mistakes of 2008 and in 2011 when he raised rates, respectively, just before the collapse of Lehman Brothers and the spread crisis. The sensitivity of the Italian debt to a rise in interest rates or a decrease in purchases is also a sword of Damocles for Frankfurt. The immediate reaction of the markets, which then subsided, was not convinced by the reassurances of Lagarde, and the BTP / Bund spreads rose. The expectation is for a less aggressive ECB in the future.

So what should be done?

In this context, it is not enough to re-propose more or less sweetened formulas, European governance must be reformed. Attention then, the Mes also proposes to replace the rules on debt with those on public spending. In other words, public spending is expected to fluctuate at a rate that reflects the past growth of the economy in question. Well, so if an economy has had negative or modest growth rates it will have to decrease spending, or keep it constant, with the good result that that economy will get worse! The model they have in mind is the mainstream one in which public spending is not a growth factor, rather an obstacle. But in my opinion they are also liars because they know that this is not the case, but they say it conditioned by the unfortunate mental rigidity and the unbearable moralism of a part of the German elite.

Also according to the statements of the Commissioner for Economic Affairs, Paolo Gentiloni, the debate on the future of European governance should soon begin. Meanwhile, about two weeks ago, the Director General of the Mes, Klaus Regling, in an interview with Der Spiegel criticized the “debt rule”. What do you think?

The European Commission has in effect relaunched the review of European economic governance, a process already started in February 2020 and then suspended due to the pandemic. I reread the start-up document of the review. It is full of good analyzes of the past, in particular it recognizes how counterproductive the austerity policies of the first half of the last decade were and that the ECB was left alone to fight deflation; the trade surpluses of some countries are judged negatively; it is claimed that one must be built fiscal capacity and that monetary and fiscal policy should coordinate (as also argued in the strategy review of the ECB of last July). It is also admitted that current rules are an abstruse Sagrada familia of rules, not very transparent and incomprehensible to the informed citizen. Well then that Regling agrees. But it is on the proposals that Europe then becomes weak. The proposals of the Mes, we have said, are a re-proposal of what has already been seen, indeed perhaps worse.

It is likely that the real decisions on the Stability and Growth Pact will have to wait not only for the new German government, but also for the French presidential elections next spring. Will Italy still have Draghi in the government to tick off the most appropriate changes at the negotiating table?

It will be worth having Draghi in the presumption that he has clearer and more advanced ideas than the politicians who support him. Unfortunately, no debate has opened in the country on the reform of European governance, neither on the left nor on the right. Recall that Enrico Letta has in the past elected the Italian public debt as enemy number one, understanding little or nothing of the damage of austerity and indeed sharing European policies. Certainly now he will have understood something too, but he is not opening a debate, and to do so he should choose other reference economists. There are brave and prestigious ones, why doesn’t he do it? Giuseppe Conte limits himself to re-proposing the cashback, no comment. Letta and Conte have our phones. What do we want to say about the right? If it had been for Salvini & Meloni we would be like Bolsonaro’s Brazil. They have always rowed against in the fight against the pandemic. What is there to add?

Different interpretations have been made on this: what do you think of Weidmann’s resignation from the Bundesbank? Does his step back mean a weakening of the “hawks” and a strengthening of the “doves”, at least in the ECB?

It’s a Bundesbank tradition! In 2011 we already had the resignation first of Axel Weber as president of the Buba, and then of Juergen Stark as a member of the executive council of the ECB in controversy with the choices of monetary policy. We’ll see who Weidmann will be replaced with, probably a hawk. Isabel Schnabel who is also a member ofexecutive board it would be an excellent choice (for us), but too unbalanced towards the current management of the ECB for the German conservatives. In reality, Schnabel would be a balanced choice also from their point of view (neither hawk nor dove), allowing a consensual management of the Bank, also taking into account that it continues to be under fire.

In short, what moves should the Italian government take in the coming months, also in view of the revision of the Stability Pact?

Naturally, take advantage of the ideas of “self-criticism” by the European authorities on the errors of ten years ago. And strongly emphasize that we cannot say “scurdammoce ‘or past”, too easy. Germany has had huge savings in interest spending symmetrical as our public finances worsen.

Why professor?

Because when investors were allowed to flee our bonds without the ECB lifting a finger to support us, they turned to German bonds. Then when the ECB intervened, it also had to buy German bonds, with further benefits in terms of negative interest for Berlin. Well, this must be weighed at least as a political responsibility for the aggravation of the Italian debt. We had reduced it with great sacrifices from 120% to 99% in 2007 or so, then the austerity and inaction of the ECB (up to Draghi) brought it back to 130%. But, above all, we must not fall into the trap of the rules: by making the latter more “realistic” the Regling hawks (now disguised as doves) intend to make them more “applicable”. Better then absurd and inapplicable rules. It must be reversed: what must be done to make our debt sustainable and at the same time ensure decent growth (which would also make the monetary union more solid)? Spending rules that could prevail over debt rules may be even worse, that is, pro-cyclical rather than anti-cyclical. Economic policy is more an art than a science.

Is it better then to give up the rules?

Enough rules. Or rather, let us also maintain a rule on national budgets, but start the constitution of a federal budget that federalizes the financing of public investments both as a function of structural adjustment of the internal imbalances in the euro area and, via federal deficits, as an anti-cyclical function. It should also be noted that federal and monetary fiscal policy must be coordinated for the purposes of growth and structural and environmental rebalancing of the euro area, while not dropping the objective of monetary stability in the medium term. Ça va sans dire that Italy should present itself to the European table with adequate firmness. I assume that Draghi knows how things stand, and his phlegm is the most suitable for politically cornering the hawks. Then the relationships of strength are what they are, but our weakness can be our strength. Let me be clear, in all this I do not absolve Draghi from past responsibilities, from “collaborationism” in privatizations to the infamous “tears and blood” letter to the Italian government written with Trichet from 2011. But Draghi is also the one in the Keynesian speech in Jackson Hole in 2014. As a good Catholic and being an intelligent person, he perhaps knows how to learn, and certainly how to adapt to historical circumstances.

Opportunism professor?

Well, one of the symbols of the first Catholics was the fish, I think.

(Lorenzo Torrisi)

