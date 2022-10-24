Pacting silence for well-being

In 2003, Arranz et al., to give an example in the literature, define the ‘pact of silence’ as that “implicit or explicit agreement to alter the information given to the patient by relatives, friends and/or professionals, in order to hide the diagnosis, prognosis and/or seriousness of the situation”.

It is usual, without a doubt, to review a clinical history, give a shift change or listen to the nursing or psychology report written in capital letters and phosphorite yellow : “SILENCE PACT”. “The children don’t want him to know”… “They haven’t told him anything”… “If they tell him, we’ll sink him”…

And I reflect now, in this vital moment in which I find myself, with many patients cared for behind my back: Silence pact does it implicitly carry a negative connotation towards caregivers, towards the team that has not been able to reverse it, towards the patient himself? Is he a failure Silence pact? It is not.

And I say it now that, over the years, experience has separated me from the medicine of Handbook.

The patients They have as much right to know as not to know.

Families must be cared for and protected, satisfied and convinced of what is being done.

It is not always necessary to break cultural beliefs, social beliefs or family roots or encourage fear in the one who suffers at the end of life and in his mourners.

We are caretakers, not judges.

The reasons don’t concern us, it concerns us the book has a proper ending.

Let’s measure the psychological impact of our actions, let’s not speak according to the literature. Individualization is necessary. Skipping protocol.

Sometimes giving chemotherapy within four weeks of death, while undesirable, can be the least bad thing.

Many times it is necessary to remain silent and encourage active listening, instead of doing what is theoretically touchwhich for some is abrupt information, without compassion.

* The Dr. Elia Martinez Moreno is a specialist in Medical Oncology at the University Hospital of Fuenlabrada (Madrid)