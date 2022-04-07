Paddack, Pagán move from Padres to Twins
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins acquired right-handed pitchers Chris Paddack and Emilio Pagán from the San Diego Padres on Thursday for left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers and outfielder Brent Rooker.
Minnesota will get another player to be designated later and the Padres will get $6.6 million in cash.
Paddack and Rogers are the key players in the trade.
Last year, Paddack went 7-7 with a 5.07 ERA in 22 starts and one relief appearance. The 26-year-old pitcher issued 22 walks and prescribed 99 strikeouts. He debuted in 2019 and has accumulated a 2019 record and a 4.21 ERA since then.
Pagan made 67 relief appearances last season, going 4-3 with a 4.83 ERA. The 30-year-old Puerto Rican has five seasons in the Majors, with Seattle, Oakland, Tampa Bay and San Diego, going 13-10 with a 3.73 ERA. He had 20 saves for the Rays in 2019.
Rogers was selected to his first All-Star Game in 2021, a season in which he went 2-4 with a 3.35 ERA, averaging 13.17 strikeouts per nine innings pitched, the sixth most among American League pitchers. and the tenth of the Majors. Since 2016, his 319 appearances rank fourth in the AL and first among left-handers on tour.