News

Paddy Moloney, ambassador of Irish music to the world, has died

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

At the head of the Chieftains he reinterpreted and made known the imposing folk tradition of the Emerald Isle. From famous collaborations with Van Morrison and the Rolling Stones, to the Oscar-winning soundtrack for “Barry Lyndon”

Paddy Moloney, who at the head of his Chieftains was the leading interpreter and ambassador of Irish folk in the world, died at 83. Singer and multi-instrumentalist, he played the traditional tin whistle, metal whistle flute, le uillean pipes, Irish bagpipes, and accordion. With the Chieftains, which he founded in 1962 with Sean Potts and Michael Tubridy in Dublin, has recorded 44 studio albums and won six Grammy awards.

For his death they expressed condolences, among others, Ireland’s President Michael D. Higgins and Tourism Minister Catherine Martin.

To make people understand the archetypal level that traditional Irish music has towards folk everything, the English musician Nick Hart, at the Anime Buskers festival a few years ago in Grottammare (AP), told an episode: in an attempt to explain to his ignorant compatriot what traditional English music was, he finally replied: “So it’s like Irish music … but English?” (“So english folk music is like Irish folk music… but english?”).

Loading...
Advertisements

The Chieftains’ collaborations with Irish and international artists are countless: starting from “Irish Heartbeat” with Van Morrison in 1988, until the commercial success of “The Long Black Veil” from 1995, which was attended by Sting, the Rolling Stones and Mark Knopfler among others. One of the happiest collaborations is the one with the Irish colleague Sinéad O’Connor, at the fresh time of the worldwide success of “Nothing Compares 2 U”: for the Chieftains he plays a moving version of “Foggy Dew”, a ballad written by priest Charles O’Neill to commemorate the dead in Easter Rising against the United Kingdom in 1916.

Paddy Moloney was a composer, and the greatest successes in this respect he had with the soundtracks of some films: from “Treasure Island” in 1990, with Charlton Heston and a very young Christian Bale, to “Rob Roy” in 1995, with Liam Neeson and Jessica Lange. But his participation in the composition of the soundtrack of “Barry Lyndon”, Stanley Kubrick’s massive historical drama in 1975, which won an Oscar for its music.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
686
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
556
News

Cinema, all films out in October
461
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
406
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
356
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
332
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
326
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
321
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
310
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top