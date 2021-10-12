Padova Jazz Festival 2021 – WWWITALIA

In a kind of playback virtuous, the Padua Jazz Festival 2021 almost completely recovers the concerts of the 2020 edition, which was completely canceled due to the lockdown. And to them he adds numerous innovations, looking to the future. On stage from 10 to 21 November, the twenty-third edition of the Paduan festival will be a hymn to Europe, with an artistic cast from Italy, Sweden, Germany, Russia, as well as a notable representation of American musicians who have made Europe their second home. The spotlight is on, among others David Murray, Enrico Rava with Fred Hersch and on an exceptional presence like that of Charles Lloyd. In addition, two champions of the bossa nova, the Brazilians, will perform on 23 October as a preview awaiting the festival Fred Martins And Jaques Morelenbaum (MPX multiplex).

The Padova Jazz Festival is organized by the Miles Cultural Association chaired by Gabriella Piccolo Casiraghi, with the contribution of the Department of Culture of the Municipality of Padua, the support of the Ministry of Culture and the collaboration of the Student Art Center of the University of Padua, a historic city association active since the 1940s.

Italy & USA: comparison between big

Two of the evenings hosted in the Sala dei Giganti (Palazzo del Liviano) will be dedicated to admirers of great jazz firmly anchored to the roots of the Afro-American tradition. On November 13, two phenomenal pianists like Moroni nut And Danny Grissett they will compare the repertoire of Charlie Parker (the evening also includes an introductory set with a solo by the vibraphonist Pasquale Mirra). On the 17th, the American saxophonist David Murray he will present himself at the head of a trio with an ideal composition to enhance his stylistic path, starting from free and then landed on a more ‘ecumenical’ jazz between mainstream, world music, African references (also here an initial set, with the horns of Marco Colonna and the bass of Silvia Bolognesi).

The evenings at the Verdi Theater will be inaugurated on the 18th by the only Italian date of the saxophonist Charles LloydA legend of sixties jazz, Lloyd is one of the most intensely expressive soloists among those in business: the spiritual vibrations that radiate from his incandescent post-bop are proof of this.

Also at the Verdi Theater, on the 19th there will be a new face to face between American and Italian jazz, with the meeting between the trumpeter Enrico Rava and the pianist Fred Hersch, a duo that is one of the most poetic moments of the current jazz scene.

Jazz on the loose

Evenings with the great jazz performers in the tradition they will be accompanied by appointments with indomitable, libertarian jazz, decidedly allergic to pre-established schemes, entrusted to the care of the Art Center of the University of Padua. The Swedes will be heard in the Sala dei Giganti Angles 7, who will demonstrate their ability to steer with unprecedented dexterity between expressive opposites (November 10, opening concert of the festival); the pianist Fabrizio Puglisi with his Guantanamo, a group dedicated to the great rhythmic heritage of the Afro-Cuban tradition, revisited with a touch of acid psychedelia (the 11th, preceded by the mystical sounds of a solo by the saxophonist Dimitri Grechi Espinoza); the Monk’s Casino, German quintet in which the presence of the pianist Alexander von Schlippenbach stands out, with a musical menu of all Monk, made frenetic and urgent by the propensity free of the band (on the 15th, with a set of the double bass player Federica Michisanti in duo with the saxophonist Errico De Fabritiis at the opening of the evening).

The most advanced music will also be granted the honor of the main city stage, that of the Verdi, where on the 20th the Fire! CBA Orchestra. The concert, the result of an original production by the Centro d’Arte in collaboration with Padova Jazz Festival and the University of Padua, will be the first of this group, a team of fifteen instrumentalists involving Scandinavian artists (led by the Fire! which functions as the nucleus of the enlarged ensemble) and a group of ‘reckless’ Italian musicians.

Jazz at Caffè Pedrocchi

Inevitable, at the Padova Jazz Festival, are the evenings in jazz club style. And Caffè Pedrocchi is confirmed again this year as a privileged venue for these informal concerts, in which there is no stage barrier between artists and the public. An art café by day, the historic local in the city center will turn into live music club: November 12 with the singer-songwriter Lucy Woodward, who with his band offers a personal R&B blend from groove very marked and tinged with jazz; on the 14th with the pianist’s Expanding Trio Greg Burk, advocate of a modernism that maintains a profound relationship with tradition; on the 16th with the saxophonist Maurizio Giammarco, whose Halfplugged Syncotribe quintet winks at the crossover between classic and modern.

An epilogue at your fingertips

The closing concert of the festival, on November 21 at the Church of San Gaetano, will be under the sign of intimism and chiaroscuro, with the duo formed by the guitarist Ermanno Maria Signorelli and the double bass player Ares Tavolazzi.

Jazz life all round

As usual, the main concerts of the Padova Jazz Festival will be accompanied by the appointments of Jazz @ Bar, which bring live music to numerous clubs in the center and the first suburbs.

Finally, various appointments confirm the profound link between the festival’s concert program and the visual arts, essential as historical documentation but also capable of defining the aesthetics of jazz: the photographic exhibitions dedicated to the shots of Carlo Verri (Stables of Palazzo Moroni, from 5 to 30 November) and of Giuseppe Craca (Caffè Pedrocchi, from 9 to 28); the presentation of a photographic book by Alessandra Freguja (Caffè Pedrocchi, 14).

Preview

Saturday 23 October

MPX multiplex, 9 pm

Jaques Morelenbaum & Fred Martins

“Ultramarine”

Fred Martins (vocals, guitar), Jaques Morelenbaum (cello)

festival

Wednesday 10th November

Hall of the Giants at the Liviano, 9 pm

ANGLES 7

Goran Kajfes (trumpet), Mats Äleklint (trombone),

Martin Küchen (alto sax), Eirik Hegdal (sopranino and baritone sax),

Alexander Zethson (piano), Johan Berthling (double bass), Konrad Agnas (drums)

Thursday 11th November

Hall of the Giants at the Liviano, 9 pm

Dimitri Grechi Espinoza

“Oreb”

Dimitri Grechi Espinoza (saxophones)

FABRIZIO PUGLISI “GUANTANAMO”

Fabrizio Puglisi (piano, synth ARP), Pasquale Mirra (vibraphone),

Luca Valenza (marimba, tubular bells), Davide Lanzarini (double bass),

Danilo Mineo (percussion), William Simone (batà, percussion, vocals),

Gaetano Alfonsi (drums)

Friday 12th November

Pedrocchi coffee, 9.30 pm

LUCY WOODWARD

Lucy Woodward (vocals), Jelle Roozenburg (guitar),

Udo Pannekeet (electric bass), Niek de Bruijn (drums)

Saturday 13th November

Hall of the Giants at the Liviano, 9 pm

Pasquale Mirra alone

“Moderately only”

Pasquale Mirra (vibraphone)

Dado Moroni & Danny Grissett

“Yardbird Suite for Pianos”

Dado Moroni, Danny Grissett (piano)

Sunday November 14th

Pedrocchi coffee, 9:30 pm

GREG BURK EXPANDING TRIO

“Message in the Clouds”

Greg Burk (piano), Stefano Senni (double bass), Enzo Carpentieri (drums)

Monday 15th November

Hall of the Giants at the Liviano, 9 pm

Federica Michisanti & Errico De Fabritiis

Federica Michisanti (double bass), Errico De Fabritiis (saxophones)

MONK’S CASINO

Alexander von Schlippenbach (piano), Axel Dörner (trumpet),

Rudi Mahall (bass clarinet), Jan Roder (double bass), Michael Griener (drums)

Tuesday 16th November

Pedrocchi coffee, 9.30 pm

MAURIZIO GIAMMARCO “HALFPLUGGED SYNCOTRIBE”

Maurizio Giammarco (saxophones), Paolo Zou (electric guitar),

Luca Mannutza (electric piano), Matteo Bortone (bass), Enrico Morello (drums)

Wednesday 17th November

Hall of the Giants at the Liviano, 9 pm

Silvia Bolognesi & Marco Colonna

Marco Colonna (winds), Silvia Bolognesi (double bass)

DAVID MURRAY TRIO

David Murray (sax), Brad Jones (double bass), Hamid Drake (drums)

Thursday 18th November

Verdi Theater, 9 pm

CHARLES LLOYD

featuring Gerald Clayton, Reuben Rogers & Kendrick Scott

Charles Lloyd (tenor sax, flute), Gerald Clayton (piano),

Reuben Rogers (double bass), Kendrick Scott (drums)

Italian exclusive

Friday 19th November

Verdi Theater, 9pm

Enrico Rava & Fred Hersch

Enrico Rava (trumpet, flugelhorn), Fred Hersch (piano)

Saturday 20 November

Verdi Theater, 9 pm

Fire! CBA Orchestra

Susana Santos Silva, Gabriele Mitelli (trumpet), Mats Äleklint (trombone),

Anna Högberg, Mette Rasmussen (alto sax), Mats Gustafsson, Virginia Genta (saxophones), Stefano Pilia, Sara Ardizzoni (electric guitar), Valeria Sturba (theremin, vocals),

Elio Martusciello (electronics), Fabrizio Puglisi (keyboards),

Johan Berthling (bass), Mads Forsby, Jacopo Battaglia (drums)

A production of the Art Center of the University of Padua and Seismic Area,

in collaboration with Padova Jazz Festival and University of Padua

Sunday 21 November

Church of San Gaetano, 11 am

Ermanno Maria Signorelli & Ares Tavolazzi duo

“Silence”

Ermanno Maria Signorelli (guitar), Ares Tavolazzi (double bass)

OTHER EVENTS

For the duration of the festival

JAZZ @ BAR

Concerts in bars and restaurants between Padua and the province

From Friday 5th to Tuesday 30th November

Stables of Palazzo Moroni

Photo exhibition by Carlo Verri

From Tuesday 9 to Sunday 28 November

Pedrocchi Coffee, Green Room

Photo exhibition by Giuseppe Craca

Sunday, November 14th

Pedrocchi Coffee, Green Room, 6.30 pm

Photographic book presentation by Alessandra Freguja

Information:

Miles Cultural Association

Via Montecchia 22 A, 35030 Selvazzano (PD)

Tel .: 347 7580904

email: info@padovajazz.com

web: www.padovajazz.com

Artistic direction: Gabriella Piccolo Casiraghi