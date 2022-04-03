Padres acquire Manaea from A’s
PEORIA, Ariz. — The San Diego Padres ironed out their starting rotation by acquiring left-hander Sean Manaea in a trade with the Oakland Athletics on Sunday.
San Diego received the 30-year-old pitcher along with Aaron Holiday, a minor league right-hander, in exchange for a pair of minor leaguers: Mexican pitcher Adrian Martinez and Dominican infielder Euribiel Angeles.
Manaea is coming off an 11-10 season with a 3.91 ERA, making 32 starts. He had a pair of shutouts and set a career high with 194 strikeouts, eighth in the American League.
The addition of Manaea could lead to another trade by San Diego, with a pre-Oakland starting pitching roster.
The A’s are rebuilding after going 86-76 last year and missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. Right-hander Chris Bassitt, first baseman Matt Olson and third baseman Matt Chapman were traded last month .
Martinez, 25, missed the 2016 season due to Tommy John surgery and the 2020 season due to the pandemic.
Manaea was selected by Kansas City in the first round of the 2013 amateur draft. He was traded to Oakland in July 2015 in the deal that brought Ben Zobrist to the Royals.
In six seasons in the majors, Manaea is 50-41 with a 3.86 ERA and 641 strikeouts in 129 games, including 128 starts. He agreed to a $9.75 million, one-year deal last month to avoid salary arbitration.