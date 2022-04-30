Padua, a 6-year-old child dies of a respiratory crisis. He was positive at Covid, requested autopsy
A 6-year-old boy from Codevigo, in the Padua area, died after a respiratory crisis while he was in an ambulance to the Pediatric Emergency Department of the University Hospital of Padua. The little one was positive for Covid since 27 April after a swab carried out in Chioggia and had worsened.
In the night the parents, given his condition, called an ambulance of 118, which left Pieve di Sacco: when the rescuers arrived in the family home, the little one, who should have turned 7, was already fainted, in respiratory crisis and with already cardiovascular problems. The case immediately appeared desperate to the 118 operators and the transfer to the Padua hospital was ordered. From what is learned, the child was not vaccinated and would not have had any other pathologies. On the case it was requested a diagnostic finding with consequent autopsy
