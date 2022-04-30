Padua, a child dies at 6 of a respiratory crisis. Dad: “We are all positive”

Padua, 30 April 2022 – “We are all positive and we have to think about our 9 month old daughter“. The whole family of Francesco is positive, the 6 year old child from Codevigo died this morning of a respiratory crisis while being transported to the hospital in Padua. The child was not vaccinated, an autopsy will be performed shortly.

His condition suddenly plummeted, in the end he didn’t make it and he died alone. Francesco’s parents, precisely because they were in isolation, had not been able to accompany him to the emergency room. According to what has been learned, mom and dad were vaccinated, while Francesco was not. “They will the autopsy – emphasizes the father – for understand if my son died of Covid“.

Check-ups in the hospital

The management of the Hospital of Chioggia “has started and carried out every opportunity check on the recent accesses of the child at the facility, to certify the correct taking charge in those circumstances, and to contribute to the overall reconstruction of the reasons that led to the death “. This was announced by the Venetian Ulss after the death of Francesco, the 6-year-old child of Codevigo positive for Covid, who died this morning during the red coded transport at the hospital of Padua.

What happened

Among the victims of Covid today in Veneto also that of a child of only one six years. The little one from Codevigo (Padua) arrived in the early hours of this morning, already lifeless, at the Pediatric Emergency Department of the University Hospital of Padua.

From April 27, according to i first checks, he had tested positive for Sars-CoV2, following a swab carried out in Chioggia. The death occurred while he was being transported by ambulance to the Padua facility for a serious injury Respiratory crisis.

The death occurred while the child was being transported by the Suem 118 ambulance in Piove di Sacco – in red code – to the Padua facility, where it is arrived at 5.50 this morning. The emergency call arrived at the provincial operations center of the Venetian 118: when they reached the house, the doctors found the child unconscious following a severe respiratory crisis. An in-depth diagnostic test was required to ascertain the causes of death.