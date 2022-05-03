Padua, death of a 6-year-old child positive for Covid: he had been visited twice in Chioggia

Venice, 2 May 2022 – Francesco had been visited twice in Chioggia: on 27 and 28 April, only two days later the April 30, the little boy had already arrived lifeless at the pediatric emergency room in Padua. This was reported by the hospital of Chioggia, underlining that it is “carrying out all appropriate checks on the recent accesses of the child to the hospital, where he arrived accompanied by family members, on April 27 and 28. These two accesses, however, stop the competence of the Ulss 3 Serenissima, since the subsequent checks and interventions carried out at the child’s home – it is specified – were carried out by the competent Suem118 in the area “.

From 27 April, according to the first checks, the little one was found positive for Sars-CoV2, following a swab carried out in Chioggia. The death occurred while he was being transported by ambulance to the Padua facility due to a severe respiratory crisis that left him no way out.

Dad: “We are all positive”

“Are all positive and we have to think about our 9 month old daughter“, Declared the father of little Francesco, of 6 years of Codevigo, in the hours following the tragedy. The little one was not vaccinated. His condition had suddenly plummeted.