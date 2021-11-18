Padua, leave the field after the racist ‘buu’ against one of their players: but the sports judge punishes them with 3-0 at the table
They had decided to leave the playing field sympathizing with a teammate targeted by ‘buu’ racists from the stands. But the sports judge still decided to inflict the defeat at the table for 3 to 0 for the Tribano, second-class team from Paduan. The judge justified his decision by explaining that “the case of racist behaviors and provides for a system of graduated sanctions against members and companies, which are also responsible for the behavior of the public. These sanctions, however, cannot be forced unilaterally by the victim society episodes of discrimination “.
The episode of racism took place last Sunday just two minutes from the end of the Atletico Granze-Tribano match. A man from the grandstand began to imitate the verse of the monkey addressing a 22-year-old footballer, former refugee, of the visiting team. The teammates, although the match was about to end, did not hesitate to interrupt the match and return to the locker room before the triple whistle, also receiving the solidarity of opponents. A gesture that, however, the sports judge felt he had to punish: “The decision to leave the pitch can be understood from an ethical point of view, but it cannot be justified from the point of view of sports justice,” he explained.
Meanwhile, the author of the racist verse has been identified: he is a local boy and the conditions for issuing a Daspo. According to the sports judge there was no “incompatible environmental situation” with the continuation of the race. Therefore, the team that has left the field suffers the 0-3 at the table and its manager is inhibited, punishment reduced to one week because the judge admits the “Particular circumstances” and the “understandable regret which resulted in discrimination against their player in all members ”. The manager told the newspapers to accept the decision and not to be repentant: “We wanted to give a signal, but we know the rules and we respect them”. As for Atletico Granze, for strict liability they will have to pay 50 euro fine and the state of “observation” if there were other episodes in the future.
Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: if you believe in our battles, fight with us!
Supporting ilfattoquotidiano.it means two things: allowing us to continue publishing an online newspaper full of news and insights, free for all. But also to be an active part of a community and to do one’s part to carry on together the battles we believe in with ideas, testimonies and participation. Your contribution is essential. Support now
Thanks,
Peter Gomez
Support now
Previous article
Bestial Sundays – We like the sound of slaps from the Campania Excellence. Dating in the dark? The middle electrician takes care of it