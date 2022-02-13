Padua, mother sentenced to 4 years after fleeing with her daughter. The father: “I’ll look for in Hungary” – Corriere.it

from Andrea Pasqualetto

Maximum penalty for child abduction 10 years ago. The father: “I don’t want to tear her away from anyone, but she must know that I have never abandoned her”

Ten years without seeing your daughter. She was only a few months old when her then her partner, a Hungarian citizen, took her with her to Mezotur, in the Magyar countryside towards Romania, and never returned. After ten years of appeals, of travels, after his thousand vain attempts to see the little girl again and after everything seemed lost,

Andrea Tonello has returned to hope. Last Friday the Court of Appeal of Venice sentenced his ex, now 39, to four years in prison for child abduction, the maximum penalty, and 250 thousand euros for damages. For Tonello, a fifty-year-old entrepreneur from Padua and a tenacious father, great news: «In the last few weeks, worried by the sentence, I lost five kilos. I realized that everything could be nullified by a bureaucratic quibble, a notification, a stamp, a delay, nonsense ».

Interpol and politics Premise: on the matter there had already been various pronouncements, civil, criminal and European. Already in 2013 the juvenile judge of Venice had decided on the exclusive custody of the child to her father and the revocation of parental authority to the mother. The European Court of Human Rights then beat Hungary for not carrying out the order to repatriate the child to Italy. And yet the Hungarian court had condemned the woman for not having complied with the obligation to return her little girl to her father. “Yes, a 300 euro sentence,” the lawyer underlines with a hint of sarcasm Chiara Balbinot who assists Tonello. Interpol was also interested in the case, which had put him at the top of priorities, and also Matteo Salvini who, as interior minister, had urged his counterpart from Budapest to find a solution. Nothing. But now there is this condemnation and the light has come back on. «I will resume my battle – announces the entrepreneur -. Everything has been silent for at least two years, partly because of Covid but above all because it has failed the international arrest warrant against the mother for a regulatory issue. But now there is an almost definitive sentence and therefore I hope that politics and Interpol will take the case back in their hands ». In the meantime, he will be returning to Hungary. “I can not wait. When I stay too long without going to look for her, I feel like I’m not doing my duty as a father. Even if I feel bad about it. Then I get there and see that sign, Mezotur, and hell opens up for me. “

“I don’t want to snatch it from anyone” Tonello says he hoped for this sentence only because it can help him find his daughter, not out of revenge against his ex. “I don’t want to snatch it from anyone. She is ten years old, she will speak another language, she will have other affections. But you also have the right to know the truth, on time and in the right ways. She must know that her father has never abandoned her, that he went out of his way to bring her home but he was not allowed. I would like him to see his family again, his six-year-old sister (had by his current partner, ed), her dog, her garden, and that she knows that there are always people here waiting for her with open arms. He will then choose you where you want to live ». He dreams of spending a day with his daughter. He would like to tell her what happened that December 2011, when her mother, with whom he lived, told him that she was going to Hungary for the Christmas holidays with the child. “I was supposed to get them back at the end of the year but when I got into my car and called her she stopped me saying that nodid not want to return to Italy. Later I went anyway and saw them several times at my grandmother’s house. When the judiciary intervened, however, she disappeared with the little one. And I started my trips to Mezotur every 15 days, for nothing ».

“Like a spear in the back” He had gone alone, with his father, with an Italian lawyer, with a Hungarian one. He had hired an investigator and put in a bounty. He had even dressed up as a tramp so as not to attract too much attention in the Hungarian village, where they now knew him. The last sortie dates back to September 2019. “I took my usual useless round. I went to my grandparents’ house, his house, which has been closed for years. Every time I get there it’s like they put a spear in my back. But I feel I have done my duty ».