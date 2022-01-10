Pagan: Control, review – Nerd4.life

After the DLC starring Vaas, let’s take on the role of the violent opponent of Far Cry 4 for a new roguelite-style adventure: the Pagan: Control review.

“Don’t worry, boy: it will be water under the bridge soon and we will leave for our adventure. Because I canceled the commitments for you! You and I will have a great time!” The first meeting with Pagan Min in the Far Cry 4 campaign it may not be on the same level as the famous monologue by Vaas Montenegro, but it comes close enough. Clearly thanks to the interpretation of Troy Baker, flawlessly dubbed in Italian by Claudio Moneta, who gave the antagonist of the fourth chapter of the Ubisoft series a surprising depth, outlining the character and peculiarities of this violent figure, to traits crazy and at the same time mysterious, to lead her to the Olympus of the most famous villains of all time. Pagan: Control, the beautiful scenery of the DLC The according to DLC Far Cry 6 puts us in the shoes of Pagan, as part of an adventure in style roguelite basically identical to the one we played at the command of Vaas: a skill challenge for those who appreciate the genre, but also and above all a concentration of fanservice for those who want to find out what’s behind the purple dress and the bleached hair of the dictator of the Kyrat. Are you therefore ready to return to the valleys at the foot of the Himalayas, or rather within the mental representation of this place given birth by the ruthless villain? Dead or alive, depending on the choices you made in the Far Cry 4 finale, Min is determined to reunite his family no matter what trials he goes through: let’s talk about his obsession with Pagan review: Control.

Setting Pagan: Control, the Photo Mode allows you to take great pictures If you have read the review of Vaas: Insanity, that is the first of the three peculiar DLC of Far Cry 6, you will know that the developers have thought for these post-launch contents to explore the minds of three of the most famous villains of the Ubisoft series, in fact Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed. L’setting for each of them it refers to the main scenario of the respective games, and in this case it projects us into a reduced but visually very fascinating version of Kyrat. The landscapes that we are faced with once the DLC is started, also playable in this case alone or in cooperative with a friend, are magnificent for architecture and colors. The figure of Pagan is reproduced on huge golden statues and tapestries that adorn the rock walls, as we travel along hills surrounded by magnificent pagodas, lakes and hints of forests. The Photo Mode allows you to portray this splendor with the help of filters and visual effects, and the result is really interesting shots.

Gameplay Pagan: Control, another look at the scenario Beyond the scenario, the incipit is always the same: Pagan wakes up in this sort of dreamlike dimension and voices in his head suggest what to do, specifically looking in the mirror to eventually unlock some permanent traits, which therefore will not be lost at the game over, and check the wardrobe of the weapons to purchase and perhaps upgrade pistols, assault rifles, submachine guns, shotguns, sniper rifles and grenade launchers. We will be able to make our purchases using the only form of currency present, the Respect, obtainable by opening certain chests scattered throughout the map, eliminating the enemies that guard it and passing tests that also correspond to extra rewards, in this case the unlocking of new guns to enrich the arsenal. Compared to Vaas: Insanity the developers have included a pinch of puzzle solving, but in general the two experiences are overlapping. Pagan: Control, a huge tapestry depicting the dictator There are therefore five cycles, as more difficult, which we will be able to face within the same map, completing the same challenges but maintaining from time to time the equipment and skills obtained up to that moment. Also in this case the value of the prize reserved for those who have the patience and the ability to get to the end will be directly proportional to the passion nurtured towards the lore of Far Cry 4. Moving by day or by night, in the latter case with the continuous appearance of annoying ghosts that will try to explode after reaching us, our goal will be to complete three missions in particular (plus three more to witness specific memories of the protagonist), then reach Pagan Min’s palace for a final horde-style challenge, with a number of waves and bosses to eliminate in order to “get over”. Unfortunately, the well-known are also present here problems related to gunplay that we talked about in the Far Cry 6 review and that in a context based exclusively on combat are emphasized. It happens in Pagan: Control to aim at the head of an enemy, open fire and miss it sensationally, or to shoot point blank with the grenade launcher and see the bullet pass through the target without any effect to explode a little further on. Pagan: Control, one of the visions that can be unlocked by completing challenges These are no small flaws for a shooter, of course, and that the guys of Ubisoft Toronto, guilty, have not yet fixed. The inaccuracy of the hitbox by activating the aiming assistance, especially when playing with the controller, but even this feature is broken and full of glitches since often it does not correctly lock the opponent we are framing. The emphasis on some RPG drifts regarding the type of shots and the impact areas also ends up creating situations of great frustration, in which shooting an enemy’s body produces laughable effects compared to a headshot. And it’s a real shame, because with a more solid and reliable shooting the approach run & gun of these DLCs could really give life to exciting and spectacular situations, even without such a poor and repetitive structure: in our opinion the cycles were gradually enriched with new elements to justify the setting.

Graphics and sound Pagan: Control, a vision from the character’s past Let’s start with the element we usually leave for last, the sound, which in the case of Pagan: Control can count on discrete effects but in reality it is based almost exclusively on the excellent interpretation of Troy Baker, who apparently had a lot of fun taking on the role of Pagan Min again. Of course, read once again that the game has been voiced in English, French, German, European Spanish, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian and even Japanese but not in Italian is angry, and let’s imagine that we are not the only ones who would have liked to listen to Claudio Moneta again. In our opinion, thinking about the budget in relation to individual markets and not to the totality of production is a short-sighted way of doing it, which will only further penalize these titles in Italy. That said, as far as the graphics the DLC can count on an extremely fascinating setting, as already mentioned. The extension of the map is not particularly wide, but here the sense of progression that is obtained through the unlocking of new equipment appears more concrete than the pluricited Vaas: Insanity, perhaps also due to the fact that one starts by already knowing the formula and the its facets. The location includes some reflective surfaces, in particular lakes and shiny objects, but it is not known whether or not the ray tracing: that kind of effects could have been achieved with traditional screen space reflection. In any case, the weight on the GPU is felt, and in fact to keep the 60 fps at 4K with all the effects at maximum with an RTX 3070 it is necessary to activate the DLSS and select the “balanced” preset.

PC System Requirements Test Setup Processor: Intel Core i5 10400

Video card: NVIDIA RTX 3070

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Operating system: Windows 10 Minimum requirements Processor: Intel Core i5 4460, AMD Ryzen 3 1200

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 960, AMD RX 460

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Storage: 60 GB of space required

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit Recommended requirements Processor: Intel Core i7 10700K, AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Video card: NVIDIA RTX 3080, AMD RX 6800

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Storage: 60 GB of space required

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit