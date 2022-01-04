Business

Pagani C10, first image of the Huayra heir – Mondo Auto

2022 promises to be a particularly important year for Pagani Automobili. The brand founded by Horatio Pagani will in fact produce the latest example of Zonda but above all it will introduce a new limited edition hypercar that will replace the Huayra in the San Cesario sul Panaro range. At the moment this model is known as Pagani C10, with the code name used internally there is no further information other than the few details revealed by Horatio Pagani in the second half of 2021. A shot stolen on the net could however have revealed well in advance what the design of the brand’s new racing car will be. Modenese.

Let’s assume that there is no confirmation e the image appeared on Instagram it may not even refer to the heir of the Huayra but the stylistic details undoubtedly recall the design language used on other models of the San Cesario sul Panaro car manufacturer. The hypercar in fact seems immediately recognizable as a Pagani thanks to the characteristic double headlights mounted on the cantilevered fenders, with the drop-shaped nose, which integrates an elongated grille divided into two areas by a central element. The large rear instead it integrates a double wing that could accommodate active aerodynamic solutions. This car looks like a mix between the angular lines of the Zonda and the more sinuous ones seen on the Huayra. The same account that published this photo also uploaded a second image, a document bearing the wording “Application for booking a production slot of a Pagani C10”.

Here is also a figure, 300,000 euros, which would relate to the cost of booking the car. All in all, a reasonable cost given the exclusivity of this model, with the total price that could be around 2 million euros. It was Horatio Pagani himself who stated that the C10 would be produced in less than 300 units. Under the hood of the next hypercar there will be a 6.0-liter V12 twin-turbo engine from Mercedes paired with a new sequential gearbox or manual gearbox.

