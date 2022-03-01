pages to download WhatsApp Plus on iPhone

If you are a lover of instant messaging and you want to fully exploit the possibilities that WhatsApp offers you, you do not need to use the Meta app because regardless of whether you are an Android or IOS user, there is a new option: whatsapp plus. In this post we present three reliable pages to get the app without downloading viruses to your device iOS.

It should be noted that WhatsApp Plus was designed only for the Android operating system, so if you have a iPhone and you want this application you should search for it as WhatsApp+, WA++which is a version designed by other developers.

One of the download options on the page malavida.com/es/soft/whatsappplusplus/iphone/ or at https://acortar.link/2vLRtN.

Before downloading the application, you must uninstall WhatsApp Messenger from iPhone. Then the IPA file is downloaded to the computer, then get the Cydia Impactor program and connect the mobile device to the PC.

Then the app is opened with this program and the Apple ID is entered along with the password to sign the app. This software installs the application on the mobile device and also has versions for Windows, Mac and Linux.

Finally, go to Settings – General – Profiles and in the new WhatsApp profile, click on Trust this developer.

Once the above is done, you can open the app and chat as you do in WhatsApp, but with more functions.

Other options to install WhatsApp+ to the iPhone are from the page plusapps.net/en/mb-whatsapp/ or randomeo.com