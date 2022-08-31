PAHO and the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare work on comprehensive and strategic planning for human resources in health – PAHO/WHO

More than 50 professionals from institutions that make up the National Health System participated in the Workshop of the Observatory of Human Resources in Health of Paraguay and the technical table for the Comprehensive Strategic Planning of RHuS, held between August 17 and 18 in Assumption. The objective of the workshop was to advance in the analysis and construction of the national strategic information system for human resources in health within the framework of the National RHuS Policy.

Asuncion, August 22, 2022 (PAHO/WHO) Those responsible for planning human resources for health from different areas of the MSPyBS, Institute of Social Security (IPS), as well as experts in human resources from PAHO/WHO participated.

Likewise, technicians from the Ministry of Education and Sciences (MEC), Superintendence of Health, Health Service of the Armed Forces, Police Health Service, National Secretariat for the Human Rights of Persons with Disabilities (SENADIS) participated. ), National Institute of Health, Council of Rectors of Universities of Paraguay, Faculty of Medical Sciences of the National University of Asunción (FCM-UNA), Red Cross, Tesai Foundation of Itaipu and General Directorate of Legal Advice of the Anticorruption Secretariat.

During the opening of the meeting, the director of the DNERHS, Dr. Cristina Caballero, explained that as of 2022 the activities of the RHuS Observatory were reactivated, and the National Committee for the implementation of the National RHuS Policy was formed, as a high-level intersectoral decision instance that validated the integration of the technical table for the Comprehensive Strategic Planning of RHuS.

“This allows the country to have a roadmap to strengthen the capacity for strategic planning in human resources for health, through the development of national human resources information systems, which include the analysis and proposals of all sectors involved” added Dr. Cristina Caballero.

For his part, Dr. Marcelo Korc, PAHO/WHO Representative in Paraguay, highlighted “the pandemic has shown us that human resources, at all levels of care, are essential for the development of countries. One of the lessons we learn is that we must pay attention to the care, planning and strategy of HR in health. In this sense, I appreciate that the Ministry of Health also sees it this way and that we advance towards the 2030 development goals”, he indicated.

For his part, the Minister of Public Health, Dr. Julio Borba, accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Stewardship and Health Surveillance, Dr. Lida Sosa, indicated that “this is an unprecedented event in our country that brings together all the actors of the national health system, given the national and regional commitment to universal access to health”.

Borba also indicated that “the pandemic made it visible that the efficiency of a health system depends, to a large extent, on qualified human resources available in the right place. He also highlighted the professionalism, dedication and commitment of health workers who faced and face day-to-day care in times of pandemic and, finally, made visible the need to value human resources as a necessary investment to improve the health of the population. population and development of the country. The regional and national situation of HR in health indicates that important challenges persist in terms of reducing gaps, in terms of quantity, distribution, quality”.

He also spoke of working conditions and permanent training as an important part of the national HR policy, in addition to the coordinated work of all the actors that are part of the national health system.

Dr. Malhi Cho, former Regional Advisor of the PAHO Human Resources in Health Unit, presented the conclusions of the compilation and regional analysis on RHuS and the countries’ response to the pandemic, at the start of the technical discussions . Among the highlights, she expressed that the pandemic highlighted the importance of RHuS management and that institutions have developed capacities for diagnosis, planning and training. She added that the importance of public health and the role of the State for emerging responses to normal programs were made visible.

“Producing, standardizing and analyzing information on human resources is essential to achieve goals, make decisions, but taking into account not only technology, software, but also the technical and political capacity and will to advance in the information system, which is it starts with conceptualization and agreements,” added Dr. Cho.

The workshop was organized by the DNERHS of the MSPyBS, with the technical cooperation of PAHO/WHO in Paraguay and was framed in the National Policy for Human Resources in Health of Paraguay 2020-2030, approved by Resolution SG No. 749.