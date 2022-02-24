PAHO: Mexico registered a 70% increase in Covid-19 infections

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned on Wednesday that, although the Covid-19 infections registered this week in North America fell by a third, the situation of the pandemic in our country shows another behavior.

“Mexico reported a 70 percent increase in the number of new infections,” said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne.

The official also highlighted that, although the coronavirus deaths in the United States fell, “these rates are among the highest we have seen over the course of the pandemic”.

During his weekly press conference, Etienne also highlighted that the Caribbean is falling behind in its effort to combat covid-19since only 63% of its eligible population was vaccinated and large regional discrepancies persist.

Of the 13 countries and territories in the Americas that have not yet reached the 40% coverage goal of the World Health Organization (WHO), 10 are in the Caribbean, Etienne emphasized.

For his part, the deputy director of PAHO, Jarbas Barbosa, reported that tomorrow the Mexican Ministry of Health will be officially informed of the dates of the three shipments of vaccines that were purchased by the Covax program.

He explained that a total of 18 million doses of the vaccine will be sent AstraZenecaand this should happen in the next two or three weeks.