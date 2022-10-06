PAHO Peru: Actimóvil visited twelve districts of Lima during Wellness Week – PAHO/WHO

Lima, September 16, 2022.- As part of the wellness week celebrations, the Pan American Health Organization, in coordination with the Ministry of Health, implemented the recreational truck or Actimóvil, in order to promote physical activity in public spaces in 12 districts of Lime.

This year’s campaign theme was chosen to foster well-being-focused societies, and as an invitation to promote health in neighborhoods. The neighborhoods we live in are important in fostering healthy living and creating social cohesion, community engagement and the implementation of sustainable public policies and solutions are essential to creating neighborhoods that promote health. For this reason, this year’s campaign focuses on neighborhoods as drivers and promoters of health.

The districts of Puente Piedra, Jesús María, Rímac, San Martín de Porres, Villa El Salvador, Villa María del Triunfo, Ate, Lince, Carabayllo, San Miguel, Los Olivos and La Perla, in Callao, were part of the Actimóvil route who visited strategic areas to promote physical activities among families, during the Wellness Week that took place between September 10 and 16.

The activities began in the district of Puente Piedra, which brought together mothers of families in the Chillón sports field, who performed motor skills and physical activation exercises.

Accompanied by a team of itinerant trainers, exercises aimed at healthy recreation, appropriation of public space and reflection on the importance of health promotion for the well-being of people and communities were carried out, with an emphasis on a vision positive health.

In the tour of the district of Cercado de Lima, there was the participation of community health agents assigned to the Directorate of Integrated Health Networks (DIRIS) Lima Centro, who exercised to convey the importance of physical activity in families. and communities.

The Wellness Week also highlighted the importance of the use of bicycles and other sustainable mobilities in people with motor disabilities.