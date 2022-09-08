PAHO strengthens ties with faculties and medical schools to strengthen HEARTS Strategy – PAHO/WHO

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (PAHO), September 7, 2022.- With a view to strengthening ties in favor of human resources in health, the Dominican representation of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) together with the Pan American Federation of Associations of Faculties and Schools of Medicine FEPAFEM-PAFAMS, establish guidelines for collaborate comprehensively with the HEARTS Strategy.

After receiving Dr. Marcos Núñez, as president of FEPAFEM-PAFAMS and representative for the American continent of the World Federation of Medical Education (WFME), as well as Dr. William Duke as co-director for Mesoamerica and the Caribbean, seeks to comprehensively create actions, projects and alliances towards curriculum strengthening, health promotion and disease prevention, with a central pillar: Primary Health Care using the HEARTS Strategy as a protocol guide.

Dr. Olivier Ronveaux, PAHO representative, stressed that this alliance strengthens the health system and will provide the means to promote collaboration at the regional level, with the aim of improving medical education in the Americas.

Also participating in the meeting on behalf of PAHO was Dr. Vhania Batista, National Technician for non-communicable diseases, risk factors and Mental Health; and Dr. Tomiris Estepan, HEARTS consultant.

Dr. Núñez Cuervo, who is also dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences at UNIBE, presented part of the activities of his work plan in the presidency of FEPAFEM-PAFAMS 2022-2025, where he highlighted among his main projects the support for primary health care in medicine curricula, health promotion and prevention.

HEARTS in the Americas

The HEARTS Strategy seeks to progressively integrate into existing health care delivery services to promote the adoption of best global practices in the prevention and control of cardiovascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death in the world.

The strategy also improves the performance of health services through better blood pressure control and prevention, with an emphasis on primary care. It is currently being implemented in 24 countries, including more than 2,000 health centers throughout the Region. By 2025, HEARTS will be the model for cardiovascular risk, including hypertension, diabetes, and dyslipidemia, in primary health care in the Americas.

