PAHO suggests maintaining vaccination against Covid

The increase in cases of Covid-19 that some Asian and European countries are currently registering shows that the world situation against the virus continues to have great uncertainties and that a scenario of an increase in cases must always be on the epidemiological radar of the nations.

This is how Dr. Sylvain Aldighieri, Incident Manager for Covid-19 of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), responded to a question from LISTÍN DIARIO, during the virtual press conference held by the agency on Covid-19 from its headquarters in Washington, United States.

He said that it should be taken into account that the global and regional situation regarding Covid-19 still has uncertainties and that there are large countries with increases in cases.

However, he added that the impact of these increases in cases varies greatly from country to country, as well as in the number of infected, deaths and age groups. He pointed out that vaccine coverage remains the most important measure to prevent the severity of cases from increasing.

“A scenario of increased cases should always be on the epidemiological radar,” said the expert, after adding that public health measures should always be in the country’s responses to guarantee sustained control.

reduced circulation

In the country, the circulation of the new coronavirus continues to be with low indicators, with 166 new cases detected yesterday, while the occupation of hospital beds is at 6% and 3% in the case of those located in intensive care units (ICU) .

The accumulated positivity of the virus in the country is below 2% and the daily rate is 4.85%.

The epidemiological bulletin number 728 sent yesterday reports 135 hospitalized patients and 20 in the ICU due to the disease. In the last 24 hours, 5,332 laboratory samples were processed.

No deaths from Covid-19 were reported.

The country’s accumulated confirmed cases amount to 577,070 and deaths to 4,375.