PAHO: Venezuela will continue to receive vaccines despite debt | United States

MIAMI (AP) — The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said Wednesday that it will continue to ship and manage COVID-19 vaccines for Venezuela despite the fact that the South American nation owes it some $11 million.

“There are negotiations that are being discussed to find that funds from Venezuela can be used to pay that debt,” said PAHO deputy director Jarbas Barbosa in a virtual conference. “The debt is not a barrier for the vaccines against COVID to continue arriving in Venezuela.”

The debt is with the Revolving Fund for Vaccines, a mechanism that has been operating within PAHO for 40 years so that the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean have access to quality vaccines at an affordable price. PAHO buys immunizations after receiving requests from governments.

After the emergence of the pandemic, the United Nations and other multilateral organizations created the COVAX mechanism to guarantee equitable access to doses. The poorest nations benefited from donations, but others like Venezuela had to pay to access the vaccines at more affordable prices than those they obtained through direct contracts with pharmaceutical companies.

Despite the creation of COVAX, imbalances in access to vaccines were notorious throughout the world. In the Americas, which for months were the epicenter of the pandemic, more than 685 million people have completed their vaccination, but there are still another 240 million people who have not received any doses, according to PAHO, which bases its information on data it receives every week from governments.

PAHO did not clarify how long Venezuela’s debt with the Revolving Fund dates from, nor did it say what vaccines it is for. The organization did not immediately respond to a message from the AP seeking further details. Venezuela has not offered comments in this regard.

So far, PAHO has sent Venezuela some 16 million doses of vaccines and between the end of April and the beginning of May, 1.8 million more doses will arrive, Barbosa said. He explained that they were purchased and distributed through COVAX.

According to official figures, Venezuela has so far received more than 61 million doses of vaccines, including the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine and the Chinese ones.