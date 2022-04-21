PAHO warns that the pandemic continues, but leaves its management to each country | The most important news and analysis in Latin America | D.W.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) warned this Wednesday (04.20.2022) that the coronavirus pandemic has not yet ended and asked not to lower its guard, but admitted that each country can make “its own decisions” regarding its management. He also valued the progress made in vaccination, but stressed that many countries have not achieved 50 percent coverage of the population that can be inoculated.

“Each country makes its own decisions on how to handle the measures related to the pandemic,” said PAHO director Carissa Etienne, when asked about the end of the health emergency in Brazil, Uruguay, and Paraguay. However, the official warned that the variants of concern “continue to circulate.”

“We could see a resurgence of cases and deaths at any time. Therefore, we must monitor the numbers very closely and be prepared to respond quickly,” he recommended. In addition, he urged people to complete their vaccination schedule and continue to wear masks in closed and crowded spaces.

Stagnant vaccination in some areas

Regarding vaccination, the entity highlighted that both cases and deaths have decreased in the region, except in North America, and noted that 14 countries in the Americas have already vaccinated at least 70 percent of their population. In addition, he indicated that many countries in the region have some of the highest coverage rates in the world.

However, in some areas vaccination has slowed or stalled, such as the Caribbean, where less than 30 percent of the population completed their schedule. That is the case in Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, and Saint Lucia. Guatemala, Guyana and Paraguay have also failed to vaccinate half of the population.

“We now have sufficient supplies of vaccines to meet the demand throughout our region,” explained Etienne, who called on countries to integrate anticovid-19 vaccines with other routine immunizations to help “families catch up on all their vaccinations.” at once”. Meanwhile, the director of PAHO Health Emergencies, Ciro Ugarte, considered that “this is not the time to lower our guard,” as there is “a long way to go.”

DZC (EFE, AFP)