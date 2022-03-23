PAHO/WHO, UNICEF and FAO highlight the regulation of the Healthy Food Law – PAHO/WHO

Buenos Aires, March 23, 2022.- The Pan American Health Organization/World Health Organization (PAHO/WHO), UNICEF and the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) highlighted today the regulation by the Executive Power of the Law for the Promotion of Healthy Food, known as the Frontal Labeling Law, which is key to protecting the right to health and access to information about the products consumed by the population.

The rule establishes the obligation to carry warnings on the front of the packaging of processed and ultra-processed products -those with excess sugars, saturated fats, total fats and sodium- that children and adolescents consume to a greater extent than adults. The three United Nations organizations valued that the Law applies the criteria of the PAHO Nutrient Profile model, a tool developed in 2016 to help countries advance regulations and contribute to meeting the nutrient intake goals determined by WHO and protect the health of the population, especially that of boys and girls, by considering their specific needs.

Argentina has the highest rate of excess weight in children under 5 years of age in Latin America with 13.6%; overweight and obesity affect more than 40% of boys and girls between the ages of 5 and 17 and 70% of the population aged 18 or over, according to the Second National Survey of Nutrition and Health (ENNyS 2). In addition, obesity, cardiovascular disease, diabetes and the rest of the so-called non-communicable diseases associated with poor nutrition cause 140,000 deaths each year.

“We value this regulation that makes it possible to move forward with concrete measures in line with the objectives and spirit of the law. We will continue accompanying so that it soon begins to generate the necessary transformations that improve the health and well-being of all Argentines. In addition, it will be an inspiring example for the rest of the countries of the Americas,” said the PAHO Representative in Argentina, Eva Jané Llopis.

“We celebrate the fact that this comprehensive law on front labeling has been regulated and we will continue our support for its implementation. In this way, the population can be better informed about what it consumes and the right to healthy eating is promoted with better tools, especially for boys and girls”, assured the Representative of UNICEF Argentina, Luisa Brumana.

The United Nations agencies supported the regulation process of the law and committed to collaborate in all the necessary actions for its effective implementation.

The law contemplates the regulation of advertising both in the mass media and on packaging, as well as the promotion and sponsorship of these products. In its foundations, it cites a recent UNICEF study that “demonstrates that digital contexts are completely deregulated in terms of the insistent and constant exposure of children and adolescents to unhealthy food and beverages and in amounts that are not recommended.”

The norm -which establishes black seals that make it easy to identify when a food is unhealthy- also incorporates implementation times and allows limiting the supply of unhealthy products in educational institutions and should be prioritized in public purchases by government agencies.

“Congratulations to Argentina, which continues to set milestones in progress and commitment towards a comprehensive approach to promoting healthy eating, from a systematic vision, on the one hand, giving consumers tools to learn more and better about the nutritional value of each food; and on the other, it gives the food industry a huge opportunity to be innovative and contribute to this healthy diet, while ensuring the protection of school environments and the regulation of advertising, promotion and sponsorship of unhealthy food products aimed at children and adolescents”, said Elizabeth Kleiman, responsible for the Area of ​​Sustainable Agrifood Systems of FAO Argentina.

“Accessing this information allows not only to attend to the high rates of obesity and overweight that occur in the region, where Argentina is not exempt, but also to contribute to guaranteeing the right to food, from the perspective of human rights for the sustainable development,” added Kleiman.

The law benefits the entire Argentine society, especially children and adolescents, who consume 40% more sugary drinks and three times as many sweets as adults (ENNyS 2).

PAHO/WHO, UNICEF and FAO have been working for several years on different initiatives to support the development of regulations that help prevent poor nutrition and the diseases it causes, helping to guarantee the right to healthy eating, the protection of children, girls and adolescents; and improving food systems.