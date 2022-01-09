paid an error of malice “

Sports

Kim Lee
Sampdoria, D'Aversa to the official website: Prohibitory match, sin for the goal taken: an error of malice paid

Sampdoria, Roberto D’Aversa speaks to the microphones of the official website

Latest football news Napoli – Roberto D’Aversa, Sampdoria coach, made some statements to the official website of the Sampdoria club. Here is what was highlighted by CalcioNapoli24:

Sampdoria, D’Aversa after Napoli

“It was a prohibitive match, both for the value of the opponent and for our situation. Napoli also had many absences. It is true that the Azzurri did much better than us, but we pay a malice error on the circumstance of the goal. We complicated an already difficult match. In the second half we tried to do everything, but it wasn’t enough. Numerically there are problems, the situation is getting worse and we will have to do everything possible to recover the injured and to intervene with some grafts. management knows what we need. The numbers are not positive and we must work to improve everything. “

