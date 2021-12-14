Paid by no vax to get vaccinated for them: he receives ten doses in one day

He got paid by the no vaxes to get the Covid vaccine for them, eventually getting injected ten doses in a single day.

It happens in New Zealand, where the Green pass is used to enter numerous public places and participate in leisure activities. The Guardian reported the news, reporting that the health authorities are investigating the matter.

In New Zealand, as in much of the world, the vaccine can be booked on the web, at the pharmacy, at your doctor or by going directly to the vaccination centers. The difference with other countries is that you must provide your name, date of birth and residential address, but no identity document is required.

This is why man was able to set up this “activity”. He runs some legal risk, not from a health point of view, according to University of Auckland researcher Helen Petousis-Harris: “We know that higher doses of the vaccine cause the usual reactions triggered by vaccines, fever, headache and pain. . Maybe tomorrow these people will be in a bit of a bad mood, ”he said.

New Zealand has a high percentage of vaccinated people and expects to reach the 90% target by Christmas. But there is a small and noisy minority of no-vaxes who continue to resist.

(Unioneonline / L)

