Paid content, fewer employees and more influencers: Elon Musk’s secret plans for Twitter to make more money

Elon Musk’s profile on Twitter REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Fewer workers and more influencers. This is the reserved strategy that the richest man in the world proposed for Twitter. As reported today in various North American media, in his conversations with bankers before privatizing Twitter, Elon Musk “suggested cutting workers, inviting influencers to create content and introducing subscription services to improve results” of the company.

Business Insider indicated that “Musk also suggested monetizing tweets and cutting executive and board pay.”

The same strategy was leaked in reports by Bloomberg, the Washington Post and Reuters, based on unnamed sources familiar with the fundraising efforts.

“Musk contacted bankers after announcing his takeover offer on April 14 and before Twitter’s board of directors accepted his $44 billion proposal on April 26,” Reuters reported.

While Musk raised these ideas with bankers to improve Twitter’s bottom line, he “didn’t include them in the formal plans that were presented to Twitter’s board of directors,” reported Bloomberg and the Washington Post. Instead, he said he would make sure “the deal was profitable,” the sources told Bloomberg.

One of Musk’s tweets about the controversies surrounding his plans for Twitter

“Despite the lack of details, lenders have gone along with Musk’s vision because the billionaire already owns several valuable assets that could come in handy when he borrows for the deal,” the Washington Post reported.

“Musk’s behind-the-scenes talk about the end result contradicts his public statements about buying Twitter. Twitter is “not a way to make money,” Musk said at a live event on April 14, adding, “I don’t care about the economy at all.” Apparently, his concrete plans would prove otherwise.

In this sense, Business Insider highlighted that “Musk has avoided sharing concrete plans for the social media platform. All he has said publicly is that he plans to add an editing feature, remove spam bots, open up Twitter’s algorithm to changes, and loosen content moderation on the site.”

“Musk’s suggestion to lay off employees is likely to add to the uneasiness Twitter employees have felt since news of Musk’s offer broke.”

Parag Agrawal



In this sense, the CEO of Twitter, Parag Agrawal, he said this week that “no layoffs are planned, but some employees are already looking for a way out,” Business Insider reported.

These rumors are added to the leaks about meetings of company executives who expressed their disagreement about the direction that Twitter could take after the change of hands.

In the conversation the criticism of Laura CohenTwitter’s global business chief, who noted that the new owner of the social network and his followers are misogynistsrecalling that in the past he had spoken ill of Leslie Berlan and the company’s lawyer Vijaya Gadde, for being involved in the blocking of publications that mentioned news of the son of the president of the United States, Hunter Biden, during the electoral campaign.

KEEP READING:

In the midst of the siege of Kirchnerism, Martín Guzmán chose silence and took refuge in management

The free dollar fell again and erased the jump it had registered at the beginning of the week

Miguel Ángel Broda’s harsh forecast on inflation in 2022: “It is likely to be three figures”