Paid course to access Medicine, the Sicilian Region revokes the patronage

The Sicilian Region revokes the patronage of the preparatory courses for the selections for admission to the Faculty of Medicine. These are paid courses.

“In relation to press reports on a patronage that would have been granted by the Sicilian Region to a training institution that organizes paid courses preparatory to the entrance tests for degree courses in Medicine – reads a note from the Region, which avoids appoint who raised the case, or the group leader at Ars dei Popolari Autonomisti Totò Lentini – the Regional Department of Education and Vocational Training specifies that a free legal aid was issued in 2018 for mere orientation activities which, by explicit declaration of the institution, excluded any burden ».

A concession that according to the department is no longer current. “In any case – reads the press release -, apart from the time elapsed which already in itself exceeds the validity of the concession, the councilorship has formally revoked the patronage granted at the time, since – it is reiterated – it concerned initiatives other than those advertised today and which excluded any possible and eventual direct or indirect burden on users ».

The act of warning and revocation, ensures the Department of Education and Training – has already been forwarded to the organizer. The signature on the revocation is the regional councilor Roberto Lagalla.

