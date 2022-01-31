Paid Instagram, the crazy but sensible idea: “It has already begun”

The process that will introduce paid Instagram has begun. How and why this idea was born and why it could really be very useful for everyone.

Instagram for a fee, this thing has been talked about for some time and the news has frightened millions of users of the well-known social network “related” to Facebook and Instagram.

Now the rumor is back in vogue and refers to the desire on the part of Mark Zuckerberg to want to give life to an important innovation.

In fact, the thought of paying Instagram would only affect a part reserved for exclusive content. In practice, a sort of periodic fee would be paid in order to have access to posts that otherwise would not be possible to view normally.

Paid Instagram, how and why this idea was born

So this would mean continuing to maintain a free and accessible to all version of its social network. What already fruit billions of dollars a year.

But with the addition of a paid Instagram session, a sort of new market would be created, which would equally be able to attract a large number of users.

In practice, paid Instagram would imitate in all respects which already happens with OnlyFans and with other such platforms. Where you have to pay to see the posts of your favorites. Apparently this has already begun, with a sort of beta test.

In the United States comes the update for which ten well-known influencers would have been selected to put into practice an experimental version and to see what the public response will be.

If a good result were to be obtained then it would not be unthinkable to be able to attend this introduction.

Until 2023 all earnings will be from influencers

On Instagram there is also the program called “Subscriptions”, which aims to provide economic recognition for the authors of those contents capable of totaling the greatest number of views, be they photos, videos or stories.

Paying then you will have the right to become in practice premium users and to be able to have privileges over the standard ones.

The price of this subscription could range from tens of dollars (or euros) to perhaps even much more, perhaps for a form of annual subscription. And there will be live broadcasts, stories and badges for paying users only.

Until 2023 Meta – the new creature born from the conceptual union of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp – will not retain any income from the influencers. Then he should start taking 30% of the earnings from each subject.