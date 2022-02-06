paid into the bank transfer account for one million and 100 thousand euros – Corriere.it

Commission for the birth of a green city in the Emirates. Check on 3 companies. Anti-money laundering reporting. Filing for the Abu Dhabi case has already been requested. The reason for the credit transfer registered on 13 January 2021 Girofondi

For consultancy carried out in Saudi Arabia

Matteo Renzi perceived one million and 100 thousand euros. Money that has been reclaimed by some Arab companies through different accreditations. This was revealed by a suspicious transaction report sent by the Bank of Italy’s Anti-Money Laundering Unit to the Financial Police.

For the first time, therefore confirmation of reports also economic between the leader of Italia viva and the Saudi hereditary prince Mohamed Bin Salman, who have already aroused so much controversy in recent weeks. Beyond half a million euros was paid in fact for his commitment to the creation of a green city in Arabia.

The document was forwarded to the Florence Public Prosecutor’s Office who was already investigating the role of the senator with regard to money received for conferences held in Abu Dhabi. Prosecutors found the hypothesis of false invoicing is unfounded and they asked for the investigation to be closed against Renzi, now they will consider whether to deepen this new anti-money laundering report to ascertain whether the invoices issued by Renzi correspond to the funds disbursed. In fact, so far there has been talk of 80 thousand euros and the nature of the other payments will have to be analyzed.

The reporting

UIF analysts write: On the report by current account in the name of Matteo Renziopened on November 5, 2021, the following operations are noted: on December 13, 2021, a bank transfer in credit of one million and 100 thousand euros by the customer himself with reason “fund transfers“. Mr. Matteo Renzi, registered in the registry as a politician with a net annual income exceeding 75 thousand euros, holds the position of senator. With regard to the findings, the client declared to our reference financial advisor that the origin of the funds would be referable to of services providedas a consultant, to Saudi Arabia, aimed at supporting the birth of a Green cityfor tourism purposes, in the United Arab Emirates.

Bank transfers from abroad

I am three companies that have paid money to Renzi, as reconstructed by UIF analysts. The various wire transfers are also noted in the suspicious report document and the bank statement is attached. Anti-money laundering officials underline: The document shows repetitive credit transfers of 8,333 from Mataio International Public, a bank transfer of 570 thousand euros from the Royal Commission For Alula and a wire transfer of 66,090 from Founder Future Inv Initiative Est. Attached the three bills issued by the customer in favor of the transfer orders.

Bin Salman, a friend

In the last months, when the controversy broke out on the role of lecturer abroad, there was talk of a contract worth 80 thousand euros a year and Renzi had talked about regular intercourse denying that there were any problems with his position as senator.

There is no conflict of interest. The only conflicting interest of someone who would like me to stop talking about Italy. Compatible parliamentary activity with that of someone who goes to do initiatives abroad, on these issues all perfectly in order and legitimate. And again, the statements on his relations with the Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, accused of having ordered the capture and murder of the dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi: a friend of mine, I have known him for years. And there is no certainty that he is the instigator of the murder, on which, moreover, there is a full, evident sentence.

The relaunch of Alula

In April last year Renzi had confirmed to have signed an intervention for promote relaunch interventions ofancient Arab city of AlulaUnesco heritage and to have entered the board of the Royal Commission for Alula, chaired directly by Prince Bin Salman and the news had been relaunched by Arab News. However, the amount received was never revealed and above all the existence of a paid position with a fixed and periodic remuneration.

The Abu Dhabi case



The Florence Public Prosecutor’s Office has opened an investigation for three fatture issued in 2019 for conferences held in Abu Dhabi, with the suspicion that they were false. In early December the Finance Police filed an information notice and proved that Renzi actually performed the professional services. The Prosecutor therefore asked for the filing investigation, considering that the payments are part of a more general professional activity carried out by the aforementioned.