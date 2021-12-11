Paid to have ten doses of the vaccine injected in one day

Ten doses of Covid vaccine in one day: this is what happened in New Zealand according to what was reported by the New Zealand portal Stuff. The archipelago’s ministry of health said it was aware of the case. The man is believed to have visited several vaccination centers in a single day and to have received money to do so, perhaps assuming the identity of those who did not want to receive the drug but still obtain a vaccination certificate, necessary to have access to numerous places in the regions considered “at risk” by the New Zealand government.

“Seek medical help”

The Ministry of Health of the country of Oceania did not want to communicate where the events took place. However, he launched an appeal: “Anyone who has received more vaccine doses than recommended should seek medical help as soon as possible.”