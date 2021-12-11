Paid to have ten doses of the vaccine injected in one day
Ten doses of Covid vaccine in one day: this is what happened in New Zealand according to what was reported by the New Zealand portal Stuff. The archipelago’s ministry of health said it was aware of the case. The man is believed to have visited several vaccination centers in a single day and to have received money to do so, perhaps assuming the identity of those who did not want to receive the drug but still obtain a vaccination certificate, necessary to have access to numerous places in the regions considered “at risk” by the New Zealand government.
“Seek medical help”
The Ministry of Health of the country of Oceania did not want to communicate where the events took place. However, he launched an appeal: “Anyone who has received more vaccine doses than recommended should seek medical help as soon as possible.”
No data on side effects with so many doses
University of Auckland professor Nikki Turner, medical director of the Immunization Advisory Center, said there is no data on the safety of receiving so many vaccines in one day. “The Pfizer vaccine, which is the one we are using, has been designed on the basis of clinical data that establishes the right amount of preparation to obtain a good immune response and to ensure a good safety profile, and we know that a vaccine with high dose creates more side effects. So what happened is absolutely not recommended … In fact, we have no clues about the side effects that someone could have with this amount of vaccine “.