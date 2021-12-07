Paid update, excluding Uncharted 4 on PS Plus

With the announcement of the release date of Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection and the opening of pre-orders on PS5, Sony also confirms the paid nextgen update for those who already own the original versions of Uncharted 4 A Thief’s End and Uncharted The Lost Legacy on PS4.

From the columns of the PS Blog, the representatives of the Japanese technology giant specify that Uncharted Collection The Legacy of Thieves will be available both in physical and digital format on PS5 at the recommended price of 50.99 euros.

Those who already own Uncharted 4 and Uncharted The Lost Legacy, or the Digital Bundle that includes both adventures starring Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer, can instead opt for the purchase at 10 euros for the nextgen update which will be available on the PS Store to coincide with the launch of the collection on PS5, ie from January 28, 2022.

Also from the pages of the PlayStation Blog it is specified that the PS4 user who has obtained “for free” Uncharted 4 End of a Thief in the PS Plus of April 2020 cannot join the promotion linked to the 10 euro upgrade, even after purchasing separately Uncharted The Lost Legacy. Theabsence of the multiplayer component originally from Uncharted 4 in the remastered collection for PlayStation 5. Waiting for further information from Sony and Naughty Dog, we leave you to this video comparison between the PS4 Pro and PS5 versions of Uncharted 4.