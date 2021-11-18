Sometimes common symptoms can hide important conditions that you have no idea you may have. In the case of sporadic cases and transient pains, it is likely that they are transient symptoms. But it is always good to consult your doctor to make sure that they are not the alarm bell of many other diseases.

The pathology on which we will focus attention today is not very well known. It often develops in people who already suffer from psoriasis, but it is by no means certain that the opposite cannot happen.

Pain and swelling in the fingers and toes in some cases could hide this debilitating condition

Psoriatic arthritis is a chronic inflammatory disease that affects the joints. Generally, as already mentioned, it occurs in subjects suffering from psoriasis or in any case in relatives of those affected by this disease.

As reported by the authoritative Humanitas, the disease would affect more frequently subjects between 30 and 50 years, both women and men. It would affect subjects suffering from psoriasis, a skin disease that leads to the appearance of pink patches with white plaques. These patches mostly occur on the joints of the joints, such as the elbows, ankles, hands or feet. However, it can also develop on the scalp or behind the ears. Among the warning signs for this disease are, for example, brittle nails that flake easily.

It is not clear what causes psoriatic arthritis, but some information is available. That is, it is known that it occurs when the immune system attacks the normal cells of the body. In addition to the symptoms mentioned, it can present with pain and inflammation of the tendons and ligaments. For example those of the heel or the sole of the foot. But also lower back pain with inflammation between the vertebrae or related buttock pain.

Characters of the disease

Like psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis is a chronic disease that alternates periods of relative remission with periods of worsening symptoms. The doctor can make a precise diagnosis by carrying out laboratory tests and knowing the patient’s medical history. Typically, therapy includes traditional drugs to counteract inflammation or biologics to block TNF alpha. It must also be said that several therapies are being developed to counter other molecules responsible for inflammation.

So, beware, pain and swelling in the fingers and toes in some cases could hide this debilitating pathology. If we think we suffer from any of these symptoms or have psoriasis in the family, it is best to consult your doctor. If we suffer from psoriasis, it is better to constantly check the symptoms to prevent the disease from appearing. In addition, since psoriatic arthritis is a chronic and disabling disease, it can give you the right to apply for a disability allowance.

