«Pain has no more secrets. It’s a disease and it can be cured “

It all started in a supermarket. In front of the spice shelf where, among all, the chili pepper stood out. There, while his wife continued shopping with the trolley, he had the intuition for research.

A research that, years and years later, brought the Nobel prize for the Medicine 2021 in the hands of the physiologist David Julius, 66 years old from New York. Lecturer at the University of California at San Francisco shares the recognition with Ardem Patapoutian, 54, American molecular biologist and neuroscientist of Armenian-Lebanese descent at Scripps Research in La Jolla, California. The Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm, which will not deliver the Nobel Prizes in attendance due to a pandemic this year, has identified the two scientists who will revolutionize the lives of one and a half billion people in the world. Those suffering from chronic pain. In Italy alone there are 16 million. Let’s talk about migraine, rheumatoid arthritis, backache, arthrosis, trigeminal neuralgia, post trauma conditions. We are talking about a general condition of suffering that never gives up, which accompanies the days. The life.

Julius and Patapoutian, starting from the perception of heat and cold, have revealed the secrets of ache. By identifying the receptors involved in the sensation of temperature and touch, they opened a hitherto unknown path to develop new treatments for pain. Pioneering research, which began in the nineties, which today becomes a new therapeutic dawn. Able to revolutionize the life of patients in the physical and in the psyche. Patients who, today, in most cases are able to feel well only with high doses of drugs. And not always. It all started in a supermarket where the chili pepper became the protagonist of David Julius’s works. «Research – he explains – must come from observation of everyday life. From the analysis of the relationship between people and the environment. I chose neuroscience precisely to work on this ». The studies were conducted on cultured cells stimulated with capsaicin, the molecule present in chilli that “inflames” the mouth.

Let’s start with the chili that inspired the Nobel research.

«I wanted to understand why certain plants were, in ancient times, used for the production of medicines and rituals. And so I came to that plant. To understand how the signals responsible for temperature and pain sensation are transmitted by the neural circuits of the brain, we have exploited a variety of harmful substances produced by animals and plants. Including the toxins of tarantulas and coral snakes, up to the capsaicin which produces the heat in chillies ».

So for you, did it mean identifying how these natural products and other compounds trigger heat, cold and pain?

«I began to be interested in the mechanisms of pain, in the active principles of plants that activate these mechanisms. When you study sensory systems, Nature is your teacher. You have to look at it to study, questions arise looking around us ».

Did you start thinking about coming up with new tools to control pain?

“We started to understand some mechanisms in our brains. In this case, the activation of capsaicin is the active ingredient of the chili. To tell the truth, I didn’t think where that job would take me. It was pure basic research. What we hope will continue to be done in laboratories all over the world ».

Are you afraid of being stopped?

“Most of the results of biomedical research come from human curiosity. Our work creates the platform and then leads to the birth of new therapies ».

Are you curious then?

«Life must be dedicated to science. You have to have a lot of patience. At times you feel like you have reached the highest peak of a mountain and in others you cross endless boring valleys where you wonder where you are going. It takes determination, persistence and being aware that if you continue to work, sooner or later you will find ».

You’ve searched the cell’s myriad genes for those responsible for making a protein capable of acting as a receptor for capsaicin, right?

“We have worked on cells that are throughout the body, which give diffuse sensations. This research has been difficult to approach ».

And you have reached goals that today allow us to hypothesize drugs against chronic pain even if, perhaps, you had not hypothesized it right away …

«Today we are thinking of ‘building’ therapies with a limited number of side effects and without the potential for addiction to opioids. The goal is to eliminate the pain that is now considered a disease in itself. Regardless of the pathology that generates it or the trauma. It must be faced with this perspective and only in this way will it be possible to inhibit it ».

Are we on track to achieve this?

«We must act pharmacologically on pain but only on the” part “that creates suffering and not on what we consider protective. Pain, in fact, is our natural defense. It makes us understand to stay away from what evil causes us. It should be considered a risk warning. Here this role cannot be undermined ».

So drugs that are very selective in their action?

“We are working on targeted therapies that are able to not touch the basic mechanism that regulates the pain. Patapoutian’s researches and those of my group today allow this ».

The Nobel Prize for Medicine is certainly the greatest achievement of a scientist, have you ever thought that the Stockholm Academy would have chosen you and Ardem Patapoutian for the work done?

«If you dedicate yourself to research you must be able to be satisfied even if that experiment you spent so much time on did not give you the results you expected. Work in the workshops should be considered as a hobby, you have to like it. All time. You have to be interested in what you do, what you achieve with the group. Discovery brings joy and excitement, of course. In that moment you know that you are the only one who has the answer to the initial question of the job. But you can’t just think about winning ».

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED