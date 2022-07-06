Pain Hustlers, the new Netflix movie, adds Chris Evans to its cast, along with Emily Blunt

Although he was already known in Hollywood and had tables in the world of superheroes for his role as Johnny Storm in the mid-2000s, Chris Evans he saw his career touch the sky with Captain America: The First Avenger.

The role as the iconic Marvel superhero in the MCU opened up a whole range of projects for him, although many of the most interesting are coming soon after the days of steve rogers on the big screen they were left behind.

We have seen Chris Evans stand out in movies like Daggers in the Back, from Ryan Johnson. This month, the actor will play the villain in The Invisible Agent, the ambitious action thriller from the russo brothers where he will share the poster with Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas.

Well, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Chris Evans will join Emily Blunt (A quiet place) in Pain Hustlersone of the upcoming Netflix movies.

The platform took over the rights to the film last spring during the Cannes Film Festival, and it didn’t take long to add David Yachts to the director’s chair. Yates, of course, is known for his behind-the-scenes work on the saga. Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts movies.

Pain Hustlers revolves around a high school dropout who ends up working for a bankrupt pharmaceutical company in Central Florida.

When the company hits a pitch and begins to devastate, corruption is implanted within it and many of its employees are involved in a criminal conspiracy.

David Yates came to compare, a few weeks ago, the project with The Wolf of Wall Street, by Martin Scorsese. Of course, the British director aims high.

The role that Chris Evans will have in the film has not been disclosed, nor has an estimated release date or start of filming.