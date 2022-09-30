Pain in the back of the thigh? this is your exercise

Hamstring pain is an acute discomfort in the back of the thigh that is very common among runners, but also occurs among non-runners. Normally, this injury is caused by a regular activation between the gluteus and the intrinsic muscles of the foot.

In this video, our personal trainer Víctor Téllez (@vtellezcoach), proposes a simple exercise to relieve this pain. To carry it out, you only need a foam roller.

Specifically, we must support the roller on a beam or wall and, lying on our back, place the leg that bothers us on it. Next, we perform a pelvic bridge with this same leg and keep the hip in retroversion.

An important point that Téllez insists on is that the knee must be straight and making a closing force. In this posture, we do ankle extensions in order to work with the calf.

Doing between 10 and 20 repetitions of this exercise will allow us to improve the connection between the gastrocnemius, the deep muscles of the foot and the gluteus.

