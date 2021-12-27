The mouth is that part of our body that never stands still. We eat, drink, talk and laugh, how could we think of keeping our mouths shut?

We can avoid chatting for a few days, but not eating or drinking for more than a few hours.

It is said that it is possible to go a week without food and not without water, but we prefer to avoid both hypotheses. We know that eating, as well as being necessary, is also a pleasure and that is why we have no intention of giving it up. However, it could happen that in some moments we feel the jaw tired and chewing it becomes tiring.

Like any joint, even the temporomandibular joint, called the TMJ, sometimes risks becoming overloaded and even inflamed. The causes can be many, but one in particular has caught our attention. Let’s see what it is.

Pain in the jaw and difficulty in chewing could be the indication of this serious ailment

First of all, when the pain becomes acute and persistent, it is good to contact your doctor who will probably refer us to a specialist. In fact, those who deal with this type of problem are generally dentists, orthodontists and experts in gnathology. It will be your trusted doctor who will suggest who is best to entrust our annoying problem to.

In addition to the cure, it is important to find out the reasons behind this disorder. A study by Humanitas reveals that one of the possible triggers of jaw pain is arthritis, a joint inflammation that should not be underestimated. Sufferers often find it difficult to carry out even the simplest activities. Between pain, possible swelling and joint stiffness, arthritis, especially at an advanced stage, would drastically limit movement. Since it is a joint, even the mandibular one would risk being affected.

Diagnosis and treatment

Based on the intensity of the problem, we risk not being able to eat properly, perhaps also for fear of hurting ourselves even more.

Experts advise avoiding chewing gum and very hard foods. We should try to chew as little as possible, even if sometimes we find ourselves unable to do so.

In any case, we carefully follow the advice of the specialists, who only after careful analysis will be able to give us a correct diagnosis and a treatment that is as effective as possible.

We do not ignore prolonged pain, but we do not get alarmed without first having certainties on the part of those who are competent in the matter.