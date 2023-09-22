Painting by Kim Kardashian’s daughter revives Mar de Regil controversy

Photo Caption: Social media users compared North West’s work to the work of Barbara de Regil’s daughter Photo: IG/KimKardashian IG/Marderegil._

Kim Kardashian He praised his elder daughter’s talent through social networks, North West, which painted a sunset. Photograph of the painting revives the controversy that gave rise to the undertaking Regal Sea,

“North has been working on this sunset landscape for a few weeks and it has turned out beautiful. “I’m so proud of my baby,” the eldest of the Kardashian sisters posted on her Instagram account.

The image painted by North is of the sea illuminated by sunlight at noon. Furthermore, he depicted different colors in the sky.

On social networks, users compared this painting with the one created by the daughter of actress Barbara de Regil and assured that Kim Kardashian’s eldest child has a better job,

“Better than Mar de Regil jsjsjsjs”, “Let him give classes to Mar de Regil”, “What did Mar de Regil cost you”, “North 1 – Mar de regil 0″”, were some of the comments.

Controversy on Instagram regarding the works of Mar de Regil (@seagallery._)

Others thought that the painting of the North West could be offered in greater quantity than that produced by Mar de Regil.

“How many paintings of Mar de Regil would you need to buy one painting from the North-West?” If the painting of Mar de Regil was worth six thousand pesos, how much would the painting of the North cost?” and “The painting of Mar de Regil was worth 10 thousand MX. The jewel of the northwest, how much could it be worth? Something like this There were comments.

The topic gained so much traction that the Mar de Regil social network

It was in July this year that Mar de Regil was criticized after several people shared screenshots of the responses he received when asked about the price of his paintings.

quotes ranged from Three thousand 700 Mexican pesos at 10 thousandWithout considering shipping costs, which led to thousands of criticisms from people who believed the prices were too high.

Mar de Regil was criticized for the cost of his paintings (Instagram/@seagallery._)

However, Barbara de Regil’s daughter was the subject of criticism not only for the price of her canvases. Many people also raised questions on the quality of his work.

Most of the paintings he produced at that time featured famous animated characters. Bugs Bunny, Powerpuff Girls, Garfield and Homer Simpson,

Internet users criticized the young woman for using images of well-known characters instead of her own creations, and they also assured that her technique was not good.

In view of the controversy, Barbara de Regil came out in defense of her daughter, First of all he did it through his Instagram account Story In which he assured that the march looks incredible and later in a live broadcast.

In the broadcast, in which he appeared with his daughter, he assured that the criticism is full of hatred from those who are not happy.

“I realized why there is hatred, can I explain? You realize he’s not a mentally happy person, he’s not a person who enjoys, who enjoys exercise, you know? They usually grow up full of fat, like disciples,” he said.

Furthermore, the actress defended her daughter’s business, maintaining that she appreciates and supports all those who dare to start a business.

For his part, Mar de Regil assured that the attacks against him made him question whether his critics usually treat other people this way and said that no one should behave like that.