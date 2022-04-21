Painting from 400 years ago is worth millions (and was forgotten in a warehouse)

The “Still Life” painting before undergoing restorative treatment. Credit: Australian National Trust

(CNN) — A 400-year-old Dutch masterpiece that experts believe could be worth millions of dollars has been found in a warehouse in Australia.

The artwork called “Still Life” was kept for many years in what is now a museum known as Woodford Academy in the Blue Mountains, New South Wales.

The valuable 17th-century painting from the Dutch Golden Age was discovered in a collection of 60,000 pieces after the building and its contents were donated to the National Trust of Australia.

“This is an unusual and hugely exciting time,” Julian Bickersteth, project coordinator and CEO of International Conservation Services, the company carrying out the restoration work, said in a news release Sunday.

The painting shows a white tablecloth table and food: a mince pie, nuts and a muffin, and a silver goblet and glassware.

The work is attributed to Gerrit Willemsz. Heda, son of the famous 17th century Dutch still life painter Willem Claesz. Heda, who is recognized as one of the great masters of the Dutch Golden Age.

But experts are still investigating the origins of “Still Life”.

According to the press release, the signing of Gerrit Willemsz. Heda is so similar to his father’s that his paintings were attributed to him until 1945. The suspicion that it could be a collaborative piece of father and son is investigated.

A spokeswoman for the trust said the value of the artwork is still being assessed, but experts believe it could be worth millions of Australian dollars. The works of Willem Claesz. Heda are usually valued at around $4 to $5 million Australian dollars ($2.9 to $3.7 million), the spokeswoman added.

“Finding an authentic 17th-century painting in my National Trust cellar was beyond thrilling, it took my breath away,” National Trust Collections Manager Rebecca Pinchin said in the press release.

“The chance to find the artist’s signature felt like one in a million. This is a remarkable story of discovery, taking us on a journey of many years, bringing together and validating work through expert advice and technology” .

It is possible that Alfred Fairfax, the nephew of James Fairfax, the founder of the Sydney Morning Herald, was the one who introduced the artwork to the Woodford home, according to the press release.

He bought the building in 1868, a time when Dutch works and “old master” auctions were especially popular, the trust added.

The painting will go on display this May 14, as part of the 2022 Australian Heritage Festival at Woodford Academy, Blue Mountain.