Paiva on Pool Gavilánez: “I am sorry that he has taken this to the level of insult”

The technical director of Independiente del Valle, Renato Paiva, went through the DEBATE FÚTBOL program on DIRECTV where he referred to the controversy with Pool Gavilánez after the IDV vs. Guayaquil City.

The DT promptly pointed out what he disliked about the game. «The game was stopped 7 times by Guayaquil City players, 13 minutes were not played in the first half and they only gave us 4 additions. In the second half, it was stopped 8 times by Guayaquil City players and 16 minutes were not played and they only gave us 7 additional minutes and the 7 were not fulfilled.

He responded to what was said by the president of the citizens. «I was shocked when I heard the president of Guayaquil City say that I wanted to control how his team plays, I said at a press conference that the DT can put 10 players inside the area and it is my responsibility to pass it, in my years of profession I never questioned a tactical approach and what they did is not wanting to play, they interpreted as they wanted so as not to assume responsibilities. It seems that it is fashionable to put words in the mouth of Renato Paiva».

He clarified that he does not question the approach if not the burning of the rival’s time. “Have you seen Atlético de Madrid players throw themselves on the ground 15 times? Or burn so much time? The president spoke of ‘asshole’ and I never insulted anyone, I have a lot of respect for all the institutions of Ecuador but I’m on the side of the show».

About DT Pool Gavilánez «I am sorry that Pool has taken this on a personal level and on the insult side, he said that I had said that they are a shame and I said that what they did is a shame, I did not insult anyone, I He said spoiled, stupid and psychopathic, Pool threatened me and ended up saying that at some point he will teach me to respect in another way, I will not say anything about that ».

“I would need a psychiatrist if I changed my opinion about Pool Gavilánez and I maintain my opinion that he is a good DT, I am sorry that this has gone to the personal issue and the insult” He limited.