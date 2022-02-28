Paiva: “They called VAR a thief and won with VAR intervention”

Renato Paiva, DT of Independiente del Valle, spoke with the media and referred to his team’s defeat against Emelec at the Banco Guayaquil stadium, for date 2 of phase 1 of the LigaPro BETCRIS 2022.

«First of all, congratulate Emelec for the victory. He has scored a goal, we haven’t. Good match for the two teams with different perspectives to play », he expressed.

Then he added: “In the 1T it cost us, we corrected certain things in the 2T and you observed the results, we arrived many times (…) We made some mistakes, we lack efficiency.”

“Sometime it had to be (undefeated in ten games over Emelec). What I can do is review the game plan, perceive the sensations analyzing individual and collective behavior to correct », he added.

“There is no team that plays well at this start. Emelec played a great game on the first date, today he played but he was effective in the opportunity he had », he said.

“We have to improve efficiency. You can’t make 29 crosses into the area and none of them end in a goal. We will work on the definition, on the last pass, verticality and forcefulness », he added.

Finally, Paiva sentenced: “Ironies of life: they called the VAR a thief and Emelec wins today just with the intervention of the VAR.”

Note of: Victor Loor Bonilla