Pakistan accused of blasphemy: Islamists torture and burn him

«Mortal remains of Don Nandrasri Priyantha Kumara Diyawadanage. From Lahore to Colombo ». These are the words engraved on the wooden coffin of the manager originally from Sri Lanka, lynched and burned alive in the province of Punjab, Pakistan, after being accused of blasphemy for spurious reasons. The coffin of the 49-year-old man, who left his wife and two children, arrived yesterday in the Sri Lankan capital.

The accusations of blasphemy

A horde of a thousand Islamists, many of them members of the extremist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (Tlp), assassinated Kumara Diyawadana, the seven-year general manager of a Rajco Industries factory located in Sialkot, Punjab, on Friday.

On the morning of December 3, having to renovate the external wall of the factory, Diyawadana tore up some Tlp placards, on which some verses from the Koran were also printed. Hundreds of Islamists, thirsting for revenge, immediately crowded in front of the factory gates accusing the director of blasphemy.

Tortured and burned alive by Islamists

In the early afternoon they managed to break into the factory and find the man, who had taken refuge on the roof. After taking him, they took him to the street, beat him and savagely tortured him with stones, kicks and sticks, breaking “almost all of his bones”, as determined by the autopsy. Finally they set it on fire. As witnessed by numerous videos circulated online, after killing him, many Islamic extremists took joyful selfies together with the body. Only one man, the head of production, Malik Adnan, tried to defend the owner by shielding him with his body, but was overwhelmed by the number of Islamists.

Still unsatisfied, the mob then searched for the factory owner’s home to kill him. But the intervention of the police prevented further bloodshed, as well as the burning of the entire factory. Police arrested a total of 131 suspects, 26 of whom are allegedly responsible for setting Diyawadana on fire.

“Day of shame for Pakistan”

Yet another murder based on false blasphemy charges has rocked Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan denounced the “horrible attack”, calling 3 December a “day of shame for the whole country. All those responsible will be severely punished ». The truth is that the government is weak and Islamists are free to impose their blood tax on defenseless citizens. The Tlp, in fact, had been banned by Khan’s executive, but after a series of violent protests by Islamists, during which in October they also killed six policemen, the ban on joining the organization was lifted for appease the manifestations.

Until Pakistan erases or profoundly reforms the “black” law on blasphemyTriggering a radical cultural transformation in the country, killings like Diyawadana’s will continue unabated. The law on blasphemy, also punishable by the death penalty, is in fact used by Islamists to instill terror and to obtain undue economic advantages.

The “black” law on blasphemy

Since whoever kills a blasphemer is considered a “hero of Islam” in Pakistan, whoever is accused, even unjustly, has no escape. Islamists do not wait for trials to ascertain whether or not the victim has violated the law, whoever finds himself under the sword of Damocles of an accusation of blasphemy always risks being killed. And even an acquittal is not enough to appease the extremists’ desire for revenge, which is why even those who are cleared of any wrongdoing must flee the country or live in hiding for the rest of their life.

Christian nurses, Tabita Nazir Gill, Mariam Lal and Navish Arooj, unjustly accused, they live in hiding awaiting trial. Christians Shagufta Kausar and Shafqat Emmanuel, acquitted after spending seven years on death row, they will never have a normal life again. Saiful Malook, the Muslim lawyer who got them acquitted, after having also freed Asia Bibi, he is constantly threatened with death.

Endless murder chain

We could then recall the cases of Sawan Masih, whose unjust accusation of blasphemy led to pogroms by Joseph Colony, Tahir Shamim Ahmad, killed in the courtroom while he was being judged, Salman Taseer, Muslim governor of Punjab murdered for defending Asia Bibi, Shahbaz Bhatti, Catholic Minister for Minorities killed for the same reason, Shama and Shehzad Bibi, Christian couple burned alive in an oven to bake bricks, Khalid Hameed government college lecturer Sadiq Egerton, stabbed to death for hosting a welcome party for new freshmen without separating boys and girls, Mashal Khan, a young university student lynched to death on campus by dozens of classmates in 2017 for false accusations of blasphemy.

We could go on and on: the list of “days of shame” for Pakistan is long. The government, hostage of the Islamists, fails to intervene and its words fall on deaf ears, while those responsible for horrendous killings go unpunished. If you really want to avenge the death of Kumara Diyawadana, start by canceling the blasphemy law forever.

@LeoneGrotti

Photo Ansa